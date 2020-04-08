Meghan Markle and Harry acting like ‘spoilt teenagers’ as Duke ‘turns sour’ says expert

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have been branded spoilt teenagers by a royal commentator in a ruthless attack on the couple.

During the ROYALS podcast Zoe Burrell and Angela Mollard discussed the changing perception of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Ms Mollard stated that Prince Harry’s biographer Angela Levin claimed the Duke was unrecognisable and that she had compared the couple to a pair of spoilt teenagers.

Ms Burrell said: “I think there has been a big change with how everyone is viewing Harry. “I read this morning that one biographer said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are acting like spoilt teenagers. “What do you think of that?” Ms Mollard replied: “This has come from Angela Levin, who I used to work with in London.

“She spent a year with Harry and wrote his biography a couple of years ago. “She really liked him and has always said she has huge regard for him which is why her comments now are particularly telling. “She said that she barely recognises him. “She said that their choice of priorities smacks more of spoilt defiant teenagers than adults in their mid and late thirties.

“She believes that Harry has turned sour and that he is obviously stressed. “She said that internally she believes that he is tearing himself to shreds about leaving his family, his country and his military connections. “I think that is a really good synopsis on how he is probably feeling.” Last month Ms Mollard told the ROYALS podcast that Megxit was unimportant in comparison to Prince Harry supporting his family during the coronavirus pandemic.