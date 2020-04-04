Meghan Markle and Harry attacked over poor timing of announcements amid coronavirus crisis

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have been attacked over the poor timing of announcements as the pair plan to outline their future plans amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

TalkRadio’s Mike Graham and Royal expert Charles Ray agreed it was the wrong time for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to make announcements as the world struggled with a health crisis. Meghan Markle is set to narrate a Disney+ documentary entitled ‘Elephant’ expected to come out in early April. Both Mr Graham and Mr Ray argued Meghan and Harry should focus more on what they can do to help people across the world struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Graham said: “There is a ridiculous sort of pretence with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. “This idea that they are going to be Kings and Queens of the charitable sector. “I was reading a story today saying they will be announcing their brand new charity this week. “Apparently Meghan and Harry have decided against having a foundation like the Blair’s, Brown’s or the Obama’s.

“I think they have worked out that they never did lead any country of any kind and they are not well thought of by people who regard Prime Ministers and Presidents as quite important. “So, apparently they are going to have some announcement on their Instagram page about what they are going to be doing. “They should just shut up, shouldn’t they?” Mr Ray agreed and said: “Isn’t it the wrong time to make that sort of announcement?

“Just when the whole world is closed down, nothing is moving and nothing is happening. “We are only concerned about helping the nurses and the medics and the carers of this world to make sure the rest of us carry on as normal as best we possibly can.” Mr Graham added he felt it would be best if the royal couple would focus on donating some of their wealth to those struggling to work during the coronavirus pandemic. He said: “What would be nice is it they made some kind of donation to one of the charities helping people get through not being able to work for the next six months. “America, Britain, anywhere would be good.” Mr Ray agreed this would be a generous act that would help improve their reputation with those who are most critical of the couple.