Meghan Markle and Harry snub: Megxit ‘cleared way for Kate Middleton and William to shine’

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have carried out their final engagement as senior royals and will step down from their roles at the end of the month. One royal commentator has claimed the couple’s royal exit has made space for Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William to shine.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry’s royal exit is finally in sight. Meghan has returned to Canada to be with their son Baby Archie while Harry honours some final meetings in the UK. While their step back from the Fold is not without its sadness it has cleared the way for Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William to excel in their roles as senior royals, according to one royal commentator.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk how Meghan and Harry’s step down may be a blessing in disguise for Prince William and Kate, whose work was sometimes overshadowed by news about the Sussexes. Reflecting on Meghan and Harry’s exit Mr Fitzwilliams said: “We are, however sadly, where we are. “It had been known for some time that Harry and Meghan had been unhappy with royal life and were seeking to change their roles. “William and Kate, the future King and Queen Consort, know that the future ‘inner core’ of the royal family lies with them and with George and his siblings and their future families.”

Mr Fitzwilliams claims Kate and William have precisely what it takes to help the Royal Family reinvent itself following a difficult period. He said: “What is encouraging for the monarchy, an institution which has a unique capacity for reinventing itself, are the qualities that both of them bring to their roles. “William’s new environmental prize, the Earthshot Prize, his campaign against the illegal wildlife trade and outspokenness on mental health are examples of his charitable expertise.” According to Mr Fitzwilliams, Prince William’s “charm” combined with Kate’s “beauty, poise and undoubted commitment” make them a force to be reckoned with.

He said: “Prince William’s sincerity and personal charm are matched by Kate’s beauty, poise and her undoubted commitment to her charities, especially those involving helping children. “These involve children’s mental health and emotional resilience and combating childhood trauma. She is a global fashion icon too.” While William and Kate use social media in the same manner as Prince Harry and Meghan, they honour “tradition and convention” in a way that sets them apart. He added: “The Cambridges reach over 11 million on their @kensingtonroyal Instagram account.”

“They also, unlike the Sussexes, are conscious of tradition and convention and their teamwork is truly amazing. “They also have a unique way of celebrating special events, releasing photographs taken by Kate personally which usually include George and his siblings.” According to Mr Fitzwilliams, Kate and William’s true skill lies in their ability to seem approachable while serving an important diplomatic purpose. He said: “They often have fun on their tours, it adds a delightfully informal touch to see them playing games of various types.”