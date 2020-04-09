Meghan Markle and Harry to give up royal brand dreams to follow celebrity example

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry could renounce their plans to adopt a new brand associated with the Royal Family to instead adopt a system inspired by a couple of top celebrities, royal insider Jamie Samhan said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been hoping to be able to continue using their Sussex Royal brand after spending years and money in building up the image of the label. In a statement released in March, the Queen clarified the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would no longer be using the brand, which prompted an immediate response from the couple hitting back at the decision. But with Meghan and Harry now officially on hiatus from their royal roles for the next year, royal insider Jamie Samhan suggested the pair could give up all connections with the Royal Family altogether to build a new celebrity brand from scratch.

Speaking to ET Canada, Ms Samhan said: “Harry and Meghan did stop their Sussex Royal Instagram account, they will no longer be posting on it. “It will exist in history, people can go back and visit it but they won’t be using it anymore. “Going forward, I don’t see them branding themselves with another name like that.” The royal commentator suggested Meghan and Harry could choose instead to follow in the footsteps of big celebrities by using only their names rather than royal connections and titles to promote their business.

Ms Samhan continued: “They probably will do the same as Michelle and Barak Obama, how they just use their own names. “And they go on speaking engagements, speak tour, they even have a production company, which sounds very interesting.” With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only just having stepped away from their royal careers, it still remains unclear what they will be doing in the next year. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed they wanted to become financially independent from the Royal Family and they are now expected to explote their options when it comes to work.

The Duchess of Sussex inaugurated the 12-months trial period with the release of the Disney documentary Elephants, for which she served as a narrator. Meghan’s voiceover was recorded at Pinewood Studios in London last year so the profits have been donated to a charity the Duke and Duchess support. But the former actress is now expected to use her Hollywood connections to find suitable working opportunities for both herself and Prince Harry. After a brief stint spent in Canada, the couple last week moved to the Los Angeles area in what is believed to be an attempt to be closer to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.