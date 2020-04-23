Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ask to be called by first names as they volunteer

The Duchess of Sussex told pals it felt good to finally be out and about as she and Harry delivered charity meals to people around Los Angeles during the coronavirus lockdown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have delivered free meals to people trapped in their homes by the coronavirus outbreak as they look to move on with their lives after quitting their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly asked to be known by their first names as they volunteered in Meghan’s home city of Los Angeles.

Meghan reportedly told pals it felt good to finally be out and about connecting with people as she delivered meals as part of Project Angel Food.

She got the idea to volunteer with the scheme from her mum Doria Ragland, who is a supporter and fan of founder Marianne Williamson.

A friend said the pair were “really down-to-earth” as they volunteered, wearing regular clothes and going by their first names.

Some of the people they delivered to didn’t even recognise the royal couple.

“Meghan had been looking for an organisation to get behind and says Project Angel Food is the perfect fit,” a pal told Mail Online.

“She plans on volunteering much more with Harry.”

The pair delivered meals to 20 people, the source said, adding: “Some people didn’t recognise them at first and others were just completely shocked.

“One elderly woman actually started to cry and said she had always been a fan and had always wanted to meet them, and then welcomed them to their new life in America.”

They went on: “Meghan said it felt good to finally be out and about, connecting with people.”

The couple spent two days delivering food to critically ill residents in LA who are at greater risk amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Pictures show the couple wearing scarves and masks to prevent the spread of infection as they go about their deliveries.

Project Angel Food has worked hard to continue delivering food through the pandemic but, like many organisations, it has been hit by a surge in demand.

Volunteers have also had to cancel shifts due to self-isolating measures, while crucial fundraisers have been put on hold.

The Duchess of Sussex has also spoken out for the first time since she and Harry relocated to the States.

Today, Meghan announced she is endorsing the Food for London Now appeal, as launched by the Evening Standard, raising money for delivering food to poor, elderly or vulnerable Londoners during the coronavirus lockdown.