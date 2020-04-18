Meghan Markle and Prince Harry branded ‘petulant’ for ‘Australian bush fire plane snub’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry refused to let a plane be named in honour of their son Archie saying the tot had “not yet entered public life”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been branded “petulant” by a royal commentator for turning down the offer of having a plane named Archie in honour of their baby son.

The plane, built to tackle bush fires in Australia, was intended to be named for Archie because his mum and dad announced their pregnancy while touring in Oz, it emerged this week.

But the couple said Archie – full name Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor – had “not yet entered public life” when they were asked at the time.

Meghan and Harry announced their new brand would be called “Archewell” last week.

Discussing the so-called “snub” on the ROYALS podcast yesterday, Angela Mollard, a journalist and royal commentator in Australia, said the right thing to do would have been to accept the gesture and say thank you.

Angela went as far to describe the royal couple’s turning down of the offer as a “massive snub to Australia”.

She said: “So what happened is the rural fire service has come out and revealed that they wanted to call an air tanker after Archie, these are the air tankers that were so useful during the bush fires, they were the ones that were dropping water.

“The reason they wanted to call this air tanker Archie was because of course Meghan announced her pregnancy when the couple were in Australia.

“And they thought it would be a lovely thing, that when Archie grew up he could come to Australia and see his namesake.

“Anyway, they wrote to Harry and Meghan and asked if it would be ok for the name to be on the side of the plane – we are not talking about a commercial plane or helicopter we are talking about a firefighting vehicle – and they said ‘no’.

“They said he had not yet entered public life and nope they couldn’t use the name.”

Angela then claimed that the couple naming their new brand “Archewell” showed that they were “happy to repurpose his name” when it was for their own endeavours.

She continued: “William and Kate were going to come out and visit after the bush fires to show their support to Australia and here is Harry and Meghan not letting a plane be named after their son.

“It is so petulant and unnecessary. Does it harm him? I don’t think it harms him at all to have a plane named after him.”

Podcast host Zoe Burrell said: “I’m sure a little boy would love to have a plane named after him!”

In the end, the firefighting plane was named after the county’s first female governor Marie Bashir, who said she was “humbled” by the honour.

It has been rumoured the couple might do a tell-all interview about Megxit and the Royal Family, but Angela said this alleged plan would be as disastrous as Prince Andrew’s Newsnight one.

Meghan and Harry recently announced they plan to donate the profits of their wedding broadcast in the US to a charity in the UK that feeds poor families.