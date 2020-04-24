Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can use loyal following to maximise financial gains– expert

21 SHARES Share Tweet

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry will have “huge commercial opportunities” in the future thanks to their global following and reputation, a brand consultant said.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s plans to launch their new organisation have been put on hold while the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic. But questions over their future endeavours continue to grow as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the name and mission of their new non-profit organisation, Archewell.

One brand consultant believes Meghan and Harry will have plenty on their plate not just with their charitable platform. Eleanor O’Leary, founder at The Better Brand Consultant, who specialises in business strategies for sustainable and ethical brands, told Express.co.uk: “Meghan and Harry are in a unique position where they have a loyal, global following that spans generations, a personal tale of triumph, and a reputation for having ‘good causes’ at the heart of what they stand for. “I think right now the world is looking for leadership and high profile people who have these characteristics and signal a more ‘conscious’ era of doing business, so I don’t doubt there will be a huge commercial opportunity for personal appearances, speaking opportunities or ‘exclusives’ with a handful of carefully chosen media outlets.”

Ms O’Leary added it is difficult to pinpoint what exactly Meghan and Harry will do next, whether the Duchess of Sussex will decide to “grace the silver screen” or the Duke will create his own enterprise. The expert even believes the couple could enter the media and publishing industry to “take their voice back”. However, she continued, any collaboration or project they will carry out in the future will be carefully analysed beforehand.

She said: “But one thing we do know is that they’ll be highly aware of the scrutiny they’ll be under with any ‘side hustles’, so it’s unlikely that they’ll be associating themselves with individuals or organisations that don’t align with their progressive values.” Meghan and Harry officially stepped down as senior royals on March 31.

The couple said they would wait to launch their new organisation as the world continues to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and, rather spend the next weeks working behind the scenes and focusing on their family. In early April they “felt compelled” to confirm the name of their organisation after trademark applications filed in March came to light. Among the objects included in the applications, there were educational materials, downloadable magazines, fiction and non-fiction books, calendars, posters, stationery, journals and even paperclips.

A range of clothing items including socks, rainwear, footwear and headwear is also mentioned in the applications. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the Daily Telegraph in a statement: “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”