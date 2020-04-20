Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give Royal Wedding profits to coronavirus charity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reached out to a charity to help low-income families put breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the table each day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have asked for the profits from the broadcast of their Royal Wedding to be handed to a coronavirus charity.

Harry and Meghan have asked for £90,000 – the profits from overseas sales of the BBC’s broadcast – to be given to the charity Feeding Britain.

It supplying hot meals and food parcels to low-income families struggling to put food on the table during the epidemic.

A spokesman for the couple said they had been moved to hear of the organisation’s work during the coronavirus crisis.

Harry and Meghan, who have now quit as working royals and are living in the US, phoned the Archbishop of Canterbury who conducted their marriage ceremony in 2018 and is president of Feeding Britain.

They discussed the donation to the charity’s countrywide projects.

The former royals became aware of Feeding Britain after paying a visit to the Feeding Birkenhead community supermarket in Merseyside in January last year when Meghan was pregnant.

“The duke and duchess were able to speak to the archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19,” a spokesman for the Sussexes said.

“They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens’ supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others.

“They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause.”

The couple felt it was particularly fitting to be able to support the archbishop’s charity after he played such an important part in their lives and their wedding day.

Andrew Forsey, national director of Feeding Britain, said: “We are incredibly grateful for such generous support which, thank God, will sustain our emergency response to coronavirus until the schools return.

“During that time, there are many tens of thousands of children who we are helping to supply with breakfast, lunch and dinner every day.

“We’re just so grateful that the duke and duchess have contributed to that programme.”

The BBC covered most of the costs of the wedding broadcast, and used money raised from transmission rights and subsequent sales.

It was discussed at the time of the wedding that if there was any excess, a percentage of the profits would go to a charity nominated by Harry and Meghan.

A BBC spokesperson told Daily Star Online: “As agreed from the outset, BBC Studios is donating all profit arising from the commercial distribution of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding ceremony to their charity foundation.”

The independent charity Feeding Britain works to eliminate hunger and its root causes from the UK.

It has warned that “schools are the first line of defence against hunger for so many children – at both breakfast and lunchtime.

“We cannot allow coronavirus to breach that defence”.