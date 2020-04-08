Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make slight change to Instagram after signing off

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry made one slight change to their Instagram account after signing off the platform, in a move which went unnoticed by many royal fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year started the practice of following only one account each month. This, they hoped, would shine a spotlight on a different group or cause working to make a difference in the world. On Monday Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, bid farewell to their 11.3 million followers thanking them for “the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world”.

Two days later, on their first day out of the royal system, they followed two new accounts for April while keeping the account they followed in March. The Sussexes are now following @tankgoodnews, @goodnews_movement and @globalpositivenews. All three pages have a heavy focus on news and developments around the world which are uplifting and positive. Harry, Meghan and 11-month-old Archie are staying in a property in Los Angeles amid the state lockdown.

The family-of-three flew from their former hideout in Vancouver Island to LA just before the US-Canada border was closed, it was reported this week. If the duchess is considering a return to the screen she is certainly in the right place. The couple are said to be looking to buy a home in the city where they plan to base themselves full-time. Harry and his American-born wife already have a cohort of pals in the city including George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey.

Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the sunshine state. California was the first US state to implement a statewide lockdown. The Trump administration looks set to join local US officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out.

The UK’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, has declined to call for Britons to wear masks when they are out. Speaking at a White House briefing, Deborah Birx, a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, said the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would in the coming days add a recommendation on masks to its guidelines. But Ms Birx said Americans should not develop a “false sense of security” that masks mean full protection.

There have not been any reports of sightings of Harry and Meghan in LA since they touched down. They are likely to be cocooned in a private property and relying on staff to do their shopping. The US is the epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak.