Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially quit Sussex brand with blunt Out of Office

The message will automatically be sent in response to everyone who tries to contact the couple’s old email address – and it’s rather blunt

Anyone trying to email Harry and Meghan Markle on their old royal email address will now be greeted with a rather blunt message.

The couple officially stepped back from the Royal Family on April 1 as Megxit officially happened.

They have already relocated with their son Archie Harrison to Los Angeles and fans are eager to see what will be their next move.

Now just one day after their departure from The Firm, Harry and Meghan’s Out of Office email reply, which will automatically be sent in response to everyone who tries to contact the couple’s old email address, has been revealed.

The the auto-reply simply states: “Many thanks for your email. The office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed.”

Ahead of Megxit, the couple posted on their Instagram page on Wednesday a picture that read: “Thank you to this community for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.”

Meghan and Harry also posted in the caption which read: “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile.

“Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues.

“Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

“Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

They signed it off: “Harry and Meghan”.