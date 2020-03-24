Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publish unseen photos from one of their final royal outings

MEGAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have given their fans an insight into their meeting with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The Sussexes invited the young leaders to Buckingham Palace as one of Harry’s final engagements in his role as a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, although he will remain, President of the QCT, while Meghan will retain her role as Vice-President. The Queens Commonwealth trust was founded to champion, fund and connect young leaders who are shaping our world.

Topics discussed by the Sussexes included mental health and equality during the landmark meeting. The couple were joined by QCT Advisor Kenny Imafidon and Esther Marshall – founder of sTandTall and author of the Sophie Says book series. Also in attendance was Izzy Obeng, founder and director of Foundervine; Victor Ugo, founder of the Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative, and Kiran Kaur and Amna Akhtar of Hey Girl Dreamer. Instagram users expressed delight at seeing the Sussexes showing a more candid and “relaxed” side to the pair.

One said: “Happiest we have seen Harry in a long time” Another replied: “The best royal couple EVER. Why am I loving this post so much?” A third commented: “So much love for you guys and thank you for the good work.” The couple shared a photo of themselves laughing, while Harry kicked back his feet on the sofa, as they move toward a more informal approach to engagements outside the monarchy.

The Duchess was pictured in a pricey £925 midi dress designed by British designer Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. Harry maintained a smart casual dress attire in a black suit worn without a tie. Meghan’s makeup was glamorous and glowing after her makeup artist Daniel Martin from New York had flown in to primp the duchess. In an Instagram post yesterday Mr Martin openly thanked the actress for letting him play “dress up again my love.”

The makeup artist has often jetted around to attend to Meghan’s beauty needs on important occasions. He created the makeup look for her wedding and also her baby shower. On his recent trip to the UK for Meghan’s final engagements, Mr Martin shared that he was indulging with an “incredible” meal at the five star Coworth Park hotel, just down the road from Frogmore Cottage. In the recent photos published to the @sussexroyal Instagram, Meghan wears loose waves in her hair paired with a bronzed make-up look.

It has been speculated that Meghan may experiment more with her beauty looks as she moves away from senior royal life. In the past few days, her lip colour has been a deeper shade of pink and her eyeshadow a lot smokier, as perhaps a sign that she is looking to establish herself outside the royal rulebook. At the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, Meghan was spotted wearing blue eye shadow, which has traditionally been a royal no no. According to Cosmopolitan magazine, royal women are “not allowed to wear bold eyeshadows” for events.