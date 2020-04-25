Meghan Markle and Prince Harry risk angering Queen with brazen Megxit move, warns expert

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry risk angering Queen Elizabeth II if they continue to communicate under their SussexRoyal moniker, a royal expert has warned.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex have stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family. The couple opted for a more private life in the LA hills to escape intense scrutiny in the UK. As part of the so-called Megxit deal with the Queen, the Sussexes have been forced to drop the word royal from their branding and social media.

Commenting on podcast Royally Obsessed royal experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed the new rule, warning Harry and Meghan risked angering the Queen if they flouted it. Referring to Meghan and Harry’s staggering online following, Ms Fiorito said: “It is funny to me that @SussexRoyal still has 11.3 million followers. “I don’t think anyone has dropped off. “They did say their goodbyes. Maybe I am being way too hopeful about this.”

Fellow royal commentator Ms Bowie then urged a word of caution to Harry and Meghan, arguing they could be in trouble with the monarch if they continued to post on the account. She said: “I feel like if they did post there they would be in trouble with the Queen. “Because it is still SussexRoyal. They would have to rebrand everything.” Ms Fiorito explained Harry and Meghan, who are currently laying low, were undergoing a total rebrand.

She said: “So they must be in the midst of that. “They are in the middle of just launching everything so they are probably just laying low for now.” Ms Bowie argued it was acceptable for the Sussex couple to be under the radar over the Easter period as it was a time to be spent with the family. She said: “And that’s good, too, because Easter is a time of being home and treasuring family. So I support it too.”

It comes as Harry thanked NHS workers and volunteers in the UK’s fight against COVID-19, saying he is incredibly proud of the British public’s response to the pandemic. In an interview with the Declassifed podcast, Harry said the number of volunteers rushing to help in the national effort was wonderfully British. He said: “I want to say a huge thank you, as we all do, to all of the NHS workers and everybody that’s volunteering. “Because up and down the UK, whether it’s from Dorset up to Staffordshire, there are literally hundreds of thousands of people volunteering.”

Referring to the incredible number of people who have come forward to volunteer, Harry added: “It’s such a wonderfully British thing that we all come to help when we need it.” The Duke, who officially quit life as a senior working royal at the end of last month in favour of a more secluded life with Meghan in LA, also praised 99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, whose fundraising efforts have captured the heart of the nation – raising more than £22million for NHS charities by walking lengths of his garden. Captain Tom’s awe-inspiring fundraising efforts have prompted an Express.co.uk campaign to get him knighted. Of the war hero, Harry told the podcast: “Congratulations to Tom, I think what he’s done is utterly amazing. It’s not just what he’s done, it’s the reaction that people have had as well, I think is again just wonderfully British. “I’m just so incredibly proud to see what these individuals up and down the country and across the world are doing on a day-to-day basis.”