Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share LAST post on Sussex Royal account before they quit

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have shared their last post on their Sussex Royal Instagram as they step back from the Royal Family and cease using “royal” in their branding.

Meghan Markle and Harry will no longer be considered senior royals from March 31 as the couple start their new life together in California. As part of a deal struck with the Queen, Meghan and Harry have agreed not to use their HRH styles or to capitalise on royal branding from this date.

In their last post on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, Meghan and Harry said: “We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! “Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.” Meghan and Harry plan to rebrand as part of their new life although details are yet to be announced. As well as leaving their Sussex Royal Instagram account it is also understood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not update their website, which was set up to announcement their resignation and future plans, as it is also part of their Sussex Royal brand.

It has already been confirmed the couple will not be pursuing a foundation like William and Kate but “intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally”. The pair wrote: “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. “Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. “What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. “While you may not see us here, the work continues. “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! “Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.” They signed the post “Harry and Meghan”. The post has attracted more than 85,000 likes in less than an hour after posting and comments appear to have been disabled by the couple.

Over the weekend it emerged Meghan and Harry relocated to California before the US’s border with Canada closed. The US-Canada border closed for non-essential travel at midnight on Saturday, March 21 as part of the countries’ measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. Meghan and Harry are understood to have moved to the Duchess’s home state of California with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan’s mother Doria lives in Los Angeles and is believed to have been a big part in their decision to relocate from Canada. The American-born Duchess will also be closer to her Hollywood circle of friends and previous PR contacts. From tomorrow, Buckingham Palace will no longer represent the couple, with Catherine St Laurent taking over as Meghan and Harry’s chief of staff. Ms St Laurnet will also serve as executive director of their new non-profit organisation.