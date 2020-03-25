Meghan Markle and Prince Harry social media OVERLOAD: Sussex Royal Instagram frenzy

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have been very active on social media during their return to Britain, sharing with their royal fans several pictures and videos.

Meghan and Prince Harry are carrying out their last official engagements before officially stepping down as senior royals. And since returning to the UK, the couple have been taking Instagram by storm with four updates in less than 12 hours.

Two posts focused on Meghan and Harry’s attendance at the Mountbatten Festival of Music and two highlighting the Duchess of Sussex’ visit to a school in east London. This frenetic social media activity stunned their royal fans, with one Instagram user joking about Meghan and Harry feeding their hunger for updated on the Sussexes. They said: “Geez they must have known we were hungry because they have been feeding us!!!” One Instagram user replied to this comment saying: “Girl, I have been starving.”

Another said: “Yes. We were starving. Now we are overfed. Still want more.” And a third added: “Ahhh yes!!! I’m so happy to see new pics about them every day especially seeing Meghan again made me really happy”. And the Instagram updates look set to continue.

In their latest post, published earlier this morning, Meghan and Harry have been teasing “more behind the scenes moments coming soon”, hinting at the possibility that more posts will be published later today. Yesterday evening, Meghan and Harry attended the Duke’s last engagement as Captain General of the Royal Marines, a honorary titles he was passed on from his grandfather Prince Philip in December 2017. This event must have been particularly emotional for the Duke, who said in a message the Marines “will always be very close to my heart”.

Hee read: “This Festival is also an opportunity to lift morale and inspire people of all ages, as well as raise much needed awareness and funds for The Royal Marines Charity. “This organisation does such a fantastic job of supporting our Corps Family and it is a cause which will always be very close to my heart. “I have been lucky to see first-hand the incredible impact the Charity has on serving and veteran Marines, as well as their families.

“Whether providing welfare grants, contributions towards social activities or helping wounded personnel recover and find new employment opportunities, the Charity is there every step of the way.” Tomorrow, the Sussexes will carry out their last event as senior royals, marking Commonwealth Day by attending the annual solemn service at Westminster Abbey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will publicly meet for the first time in months the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.