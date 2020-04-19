Meghan Markle and Prince Harry targeted by online trolls who demand ‘Duke returns to UK’

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have been targeted by online trolls who are trying to prevent the couple from setting up a new website for their charitable enterprise, Archewell.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have encountered a number of difficulties while trying to launch their new non-profit empire, Archewell. Cybersquatters have targeted a number of potential domain names that could hypothetically be used by the couple, such as archewellfoundation and archewellcharity. One such site has been hijacked by pranksters who demand Prince Harry returns to the UK.

The site, archewellcharity.com, said the pair could take over the domain, if Harry returns to the UK. The message reads: “We will surrender this domain upon the immediate and safe return of Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex to Her Majesty’s United Kingdom.” Underneath the demand, which appears to hold Harry and Meghan’s new venture to ransom, is the address of Buckingham Palace and a fake email address. The website is one of a handful of domain names aimed at mocking the couple as Meghan and Harry fall victim to hackers known as cybersquatters – who register web addresses before a business or charity has done it for themselves.

The owner of the desired domain name will then charge large sums of money for the company to buy it back from them. At the same time, cybersquatters can also use the web address to tarnish the reputation of a business or simply to mock them. Earlier this week another website emerged, archewellfoundation.com, which played a clip of the song Gold Digger by American rapper Kanye West. A number of fans pointed out the embarrassing blunder on social media.

One person said: “Uh oh. As of 7 April, if you enter in archewellfoundation.com in your browser, it actually links to Kanye West’s – Gold Digger video on YouTube.” Another person wrote: “This is the official troll song of www.archewellfoundation.uk LOL!! A brilliant hack!” A third wrote: “Love all the fun someone is having with the Archewell name.” The website linked to the Kanye West video has since been taken down.

Meghan and Harry, who officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family last month, are facing similar problems on Instagram. The handles archewell, archewell.global and archewellglobal have already been taken. The couple have not yet officially launched their new venture, which will focus on mental health, female empowerment and equality. Meghan and Harry told the Telegraph: “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’.