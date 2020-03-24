Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told to ‘pay their bills’ before leaving UK

THE MAJORITY of Express.co.uk readers are not sad to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave the UK, according to a poll, with many readers commenting that the pair must “pay their bills before they leave”.

and took part in their final royal duty by attending the Commonwealth Day service yesterday, along with the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate. According to an Express.co.uk poll, around 85 per cent of the people who responded said they were not sad to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the UK.

The poll was completed by 21, 237 people and 17,994 said No and 2,908 said yes, a further 335 people said they were not sure. Many people said that they were concerned that the British taxpayer would be left with their bill. Ballyhoo said: “Shut the door on the way out and pay your bills before you leave”. Tom said: “Can’t come a moment too soon. Look at her, grinning like a hyena for the cameras, whilst the truly royal Kate behaves with dignity.”

Another reader, Mittel, said: “Good riddance. Enough of them.” A fan of the royals said on the couple’s Instagram account: “They will be surely missed.. I wished they didn’t have to leave but ppl have been nasty towards them! Why can’t they all accept this is the woman Harry wants to be with!” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced at the beginning of the year that they would be standing down as senior royals. The announcement was unprecedented and it remains to be seen how their new life will pan out. SEE MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan to focus on an issue close to the Duke’s heart

In a statement published on their Instagram account, they said their decision came after “many months of reflection”. They said: “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.” When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat down at the event at Westminster Abbey, they exchanged greetings with Meghan and Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not part of the Queen’s procession through Westminster Abbey at the start of the Commonwealth Service.

Meghan and Harry are due to officially step down as senior royals on March 31. The couple are expected to spend more time in America the the UK, but they could return for certain key events, such as Trooping the Colour in June. The Commonwealth Service is held annually on the second Monday of March and is attended by various heads of governments and representatives. Last week Meghan made a surprise visit to a school in Dagenham before International Women’s Day.