Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s change has one big and lasting impact on the Queen

ONE of the changes made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the past few months could still have an impact on the Queen and Buckingham Palace.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down as senior royals yesterday. The last month marked a long goodbye to royal duties, the use of their full royal titles and their loyal staff based in London.

But one of the choices made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past year could continue to influence Buckingham Palace, a source said. Most members of Meghan and Harry’s staff in the UK have lost their job following the relocation of the couple to North America. Some, however, have been integrated into other projects or royal households.

Among them, there is Meghan and Harry’s former communication secretary, US-born Sara Latham, is set to remain at the palace, as she has been poached by the Queen. Ms Latham is set to advise the monarch’s office on special projects. The ex-aide to former US President Barack Obama and to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for her connections on both sides of the pond.

Ms Latham will now report directly to the Queen’s private secretary, Edward Young. Her presence at Buckingham Palace will bring fresh ideas and change, according to one source. One palace insider told the Daily Mail: “She’s very well-connected, has great vision and has been through a baptism of fire at the palace as a result of Megxit and came out the other side.

“She’ll be a breath of fresh air.” Ms Latham helped Meghan and Harry organise several events that didn’t follow the royal tradition, including the announcement of Archie Harrison’s birth. She also contributed to the collaboration between Prince Harry and singer Ed Sheeran. During the coronavirus pandemic, Ms Latham will likely help the Queen and her staff work from home and keep the royal machine going as smoothly as possible.

Ms Latham isn’t the only former member of Meghan and Harry’s staff who found a new role within the palace. James Holt, hired last September as head of communication for the Sussex Royal Foundation, will continue to work for Meghan and Harry as their UK-based spokesman. Heather Wong, the former private secretary to the Duke of Sussex, is now working at his new initiative, the eco-tourism platform Travalyst. Meghan and Harry bowed out of their royal lives on Monday evening sharing a heartfelt message to their supporters and community.