Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Archewell charity falls victim to ANOTHER prank

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s new website has fallen victim to another cruel prank.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced last week the name of their charitable foundation. The couple revealed its name would be Archewell.

The couple discussed the name with the Telegraph. “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” they told the Telegraph. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

The couple added that they look forward to launching Archewell “when the time is right”. However, since many copycat accounts have popped up on Instagram. Now, in another cruel twist, a website has been created to catch out fans of the couple. The website www.archewellfoundation.uk now links to a Youtube link to the video “Money for Nothing”, by the Dire Straits. Comments on the video now read: “I entered Meghan and Harry’s archewellfoundation.uk and landed here…Lol Perfect!” Another said: “This is the official troll song of www.archewellfoundation.uk LOL!! A brilliant hack!”

The song’s lyrics are written from the point of view of working class men commenting on what they see in music videos. However, the use of this video could be a comment on the large sums of money spent on Harry and Meghan by the British public before they chose to leave their royal duties. Meghan and Harry’s UK home Frogmore Cottage was renovated to the tune of £2.4 million. Their total wedding cost is estimated to have been £23.7 million.

Meghan and Harry are also facing a struggle to protect their new brand on Instagram. A few social media users appear to have had a head start and taken Instagram accounts Meghan and Harry may be interested in using for their new organisation. The handle “archewell” has already been taken. One said: “Meg and Harry going to take this username.”