Meghan Markle BLANKED by Kate and Prince William in ‘frosty reception’ from Royal Family

MEGHAN MARKLE was brutally blanked by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during her final royal engagement according to a royal commentator.

Royal experts Omid Scobie and Maggie Rulli discussed the awkward moment the younger generation of the Royal Family were involved in on the Heir Podcast. Mr Scobie stated his surprise at the “frosty reception” given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Prince William and Kate at the Commonwealth Service. Ms Rulli pointed out that Meghan Markle appeared to say hello to the Cambridges but she received no gesture back.

Ms Rulli said: “The moment a lot of people are talking about is where they had the chance to have the optics of unity. “A lot of the younger royals were sitting together and it appears in this moment Meghan sort of mouths hello to William and Kate who are sitting nearby to them and it appears no one gestures back.” Mr Scobie replied: “I think we need to point out that we are going off a live feed from inside the Abbey that didn’t remain on the couples at all times. “So as much as I would like to talk about it definitely there is always the chance that something took place when the camera wasn’t on them.

“But I think the initial moment when the Cambridges arrived and the Sussexes both said hello and it was what looked like a frosty reception to that. “That felt weird to me because I thought that the initial hello regardless of what may have happened off-camera over the next ten minutes before the Queen sat down was a chance to show the world that everything is fine.” During the same podcast, Ms Rulli stated that the Royal Family’s “symbolic presence” within the United Kingdom has given them an opportunity to be “leaders for the country” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms Rulli said regarding the response to the coronavirus outbreak: “It is so fascinating to watch how it is unfolding.

“It seems like in the last 48 hours everyone is paying attention. “Then you get these big announcements from the royals and you realise how big of a deal this is going to be for the Royal Family, the UK and world.” She added: “I think it will also be a very monumental sign when the royals come back out. “It will be a very uplifting moment for the people here in the United Kingdom to see this leadership again.