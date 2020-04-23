Meghan Markle body language with Prince Charles shows Duchess ‘not suited to royal life’

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, has been part of the Royal Family for nearly two years. She is the daughter-in-law of Prince Charles, 71. Speaking to Express.co.uk, a body language expert revealed why he may not think she is “suited for royal life.”

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, joined the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry in 2018. Earlier this year, the couple gave up their positions as “senior” royals to focus on their own careers and son, Archie Harrison, 11 months. A body language expert revealed why Prince Charles was “wary” of the Duchess.

When she married Prince Harry, Meghan took on a senior role and quickly started working in the Royal Family. She soon grabbed the attention of royal enthusiasts while appearing at various events. As well as delighting fans of the monarchy, the Duchess seemed to be a hit with royals. In particular, she formed a good relationship with Prince Charles, according to body language expert Judi James.

Prince Charles was even called upon by the Duchess to walk her down the aisle at her Windsor Castle wedding ceremony. However, Prince Charles’ body language hinted that he had reservations about Meghan in her royal role, Judi suggested. The expert told Express.co.uk: “The way Charles holds his hands behind his back with Meghan hints at some wariness.” When Meghan and her father-in-law were spotted together, he showed signs of wariness.

Judi explained: “He would clearly have been aware that, as stimulating as her company might be, a confident feminist who holds strong opinions and values might not be ideally suited to royal life.” Despite having concerns about her role in the Royal Family, Prince Charles shares a good relationship with Meghan, Judi explained. When they have been pictured together, they always look deep in conversation which signals a genuine connection. “Meghan’s rather intense and confident approach seems to have created some moments of what look like closeness between herself and Charles,” the expert added.

“Their eye contact and proximity during what looks like a very mutual conversation suggest Charles is engaged.” Meghan and Prince Charles have both openly campaigned for issues close to their heart. This shared passion and enthusiasm could have helped them connect as genuine friends, the expert explained. “These communication signals with Meghan suggest a grown-up, shared form of chatting,” Judi commented. “There appears to be tuning in between Charles and Meghan and it is probably true to say they share personality traits, like a passion for campaigning and even more spiritual thinking.”

