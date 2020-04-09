Meghan Markle bombshell: Duchess to relaunch own website in ‘bigger and better way’

MEGHAN MARKLE could relaunch her blog The Tig “bigger and better” than before to renew her support to causes she champions now she is no longer a working member of the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle shut down her personal blog The Tig shortly after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in the autumn of 2017. The Duchess of Sussex has since stepped back from her role within the Royal Family alongside the Duke of Sussex and is now expected to take on new projects without the restraints of royal protocol. Royal commentator Charlie Lankston suggested Meghan may consider relaunching her personal blog to reiterate her support for causes she backed before becoming a royal as well as to discuss her vast array of interests.

Speaking to Access, Ms Lankston said: “Meghan has a very varied set of interests. We know she really doesn’t focus on just one thing on any one time. “Her website, The Tig, which she shut down shortly after her engagement to Harry, really did give her an opportunity to get involved with all those interests. “She would talk about everything, from fitness and health to food, to wine, to different causes she was really championing.” The royal commentator noted the company that used to manage The Tig set up new headquarters as Meghan and Harry unveiled their plans to reduce their role within the Royal Family.

Ms Lankston continued: “Doing something similar would give her the opportunity to throw those interests back out there into the world. “We do know the company she set up to run The Tig is still operating. Interestingly, it was actually moved to a different location just days before Harry and Meghan made the announcement they would step down as senior members of the Royal Family. “That very much suggests they have plans in the works for what they are going to do moving forward.”

She added: “I don’t think either of them are in a huge rush so it may not be we see anything from The Tig or a sister website anytime soon but I do really think Meghan is keeping all of her options open. “If she decides this is something she has time for, I don’t think it would be surprising to see The Tig relaunch in a bigger and better way than ever before.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Los Angeles last week after waiting for a new system agreed with the Queen in January to come into effect. Under the new system, Meghan and Harry will have a 12-month-trial period to asses whether they want to become entirely independent from the Royal Family or want to continue carrying out engagements on behalf of Her Majesty.