Meghan Markle coronavirus fears: Duchess ‘alarmed’ at pandemic – shock claim

MEGHAN MARKLE has branded the coronavirus outbreak “alarming”, a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex has claimed.

Meghan is believed to have left the UK for the last time as senior royal and returned to Canada, where she was reunited with her 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison. And she revealed she was “glad” to leave the coronavirus outbreak behind, which continues to grip Europe, according to a source.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she “hasn’t had the time to fully educate herself” on coronavirus, the source claimed. However, she believes the coronavirus outbreak, which continues to grip Europe, is rather alarming, they continued. A close friend of Meghan, part of her inner circle, told the Daily Mail: “Regardless, Meghan said the whole thing is alarming and that she’ll be glad to get home and be with Archie”. This comes as the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic – meaning the virus has spread in multiple countries at the same time.

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the UK alone reached 590 this morning, marking the biggest rise in a single day in the country. Among them, there is health minister Nadine Dorries, now in quarantine. A total of eight people who have contracted the virus have died.

Canada isn’t immune from the virus, and so far 103 have been tested positive. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have left Archie in Canada in the company of his nanny while the couple travelled across the pond to carry out their last engagements as senior royals. During her chat with her close friend, Meghan is believed to have said she didn’t mean to keep apart her son from the rest of the Royal Family.

The source said: “She said it’s not like she was intentionally keeping [Archie] away, but it made no sense to bring him and put him in harm’s way.” Express.co.uk has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment. Meghan and Harry are stepping down as senior royals on March 31. However, the pair carried out their last public engagement on Monday, attending with other members of the Royal Family the solemn Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan and Harry announced their intention to step back as senior royals in early January. In their bombshell statement, the couple hoped to be able to carve out a “new progressive role” which would have allowed them to continue carry out royal engagements while also become financial independents. However, the Queen and senior royal aides agreed on allowing Meghan and Harry to leave abroad with Archie and be able to pursue private financial ventures. But she denied them the possibility to become ‘part-time’ working royals.