Meghan Markle ‘didn’t like the UK’ and always ‘hated restrictions’ of Royal Family life

MEGHAN MARKLE hated the restrictions of royal life in Britain and prefers being a celebrity according to a royal biographer.

Angela Levin told BBC News that the United Kingdom was too small for the Duchess of Sussex and that she missed the celebrity scene of California. Ms Levin also stated that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have only tried to live in Canada before their move to America because of Canada’s status as a commonwealth country.

Ms Levin said: “Meghan didn’t like the UK. “It was too small for her. “She hated restrictions that she couldn’t do exactly what she wanted when she wanted. “She missed the whole celebrity sort of scene.

“So, she has swapped royal attention for celebrity attention. “That pleases her much more. “Some people feel though that they went to Canada to try life in the commonwealth. “It didn’t work for Meghan, so they have gone where her mother is, that is a very good reason for moving.”

Last week it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had moved to California before the border with Canada was shut due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The couple took the decision to leave Canada for good according to a royal insider. The royal insider told the Sun: “Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. “The borders were closing and flights were stopping.