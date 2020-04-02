Meghan Markle exit: Why Meghan’s departure ‘HUGE loss’ for Royal Family

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s marriage signalled a new chapter for the Royal Family. One royal expert has explained why Meghan and Harry’s step down as royals may be seen as a significant loss.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry’s spectacular royal wedding was welcomed with a huge sense of optimism and hope for what the couple may achieve as members of the Royal Family. But just two years later and the pair are planning to exit Royal Family life for good, in a shocking move aimed at giving the new family more privacy.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said their exit would be a huge loss for the Firm. He told Express.co.uk: “As Megxit approaches, it is also a time of sadness. “Harry and Meghan have an intense dislike of the press but they should also remember the joy with which their engagement and then their marriage was greeted by both the people and the press in Britain and also around the Commonwealth.” Meghan Markle made history by becoming the first biracial member of the British Royal Family and Mr Fitzwilliams claims she made the monarchy immediately more accessible to the wider Commonwealth.

He said: “Meghan, a biracial American divorce was a charitable activist who championed women’s empowerment and equality and potentially had enormous appeal to the young. “In the Commonwealth 60 per cent are under 30 and the majority are persons of colour who could now see the royal family as more representative both of a more diverse Britain and of the wider Commonwealth.” Mr Fitzwilliams claim Meghan’s many strengths as an activist, actress and fashion icon indicated she would be an “ideal partner for Prince Harry.” He added: “Her articulacy, evident in her speech on women’s rights at the UN Women Conference and her activism, her opposition to sexism at the age of 11 became famous, as well as her status as a fashion icon, as an actress the red carpet was familiar to her.

“All these things tended to indicate she would be an ideal partner for Harry who is so keen to follow in Diana’s footsteps.” Mr Fitzwilliams claims there was an exception that Meghan was well-equipped to deal with royal pressure when Prince Harry’s previous girlfriends had struggled. He said: “She would also be the perfect partner as he coped with the pressures of royal life and also, as he has told us, with mental illness. “His former girlfriends couldn’t cope with the pressure of the limelight, but we thought Meghan could.”

Meghan and Harry’s decision to pursue a more independent comes at “a considerable cost”, according to Mr Fitzwilliams. While they wished to continue serving the crown while stepping back this was not deemed possible and they will have to relinquish their royal status entirely as they work to achieve financial independence. Meghan and Harry worked to establish their Sussex Royal brand but will no longer be able to use the word “royal” in conjunction with their work moving forward. While they will maintain their HRH styles they will no longer be allowed to use them.