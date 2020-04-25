Meghan Markle gives landmark interview as she speaks out for first time since royal split

23 SHARES Share Tweet

MEGHAN MARKLE will give a landmark TV interview on Monday, marking the first time she has spoken out since quitting the Royal Family with husband Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle will appear in an exclusive interview with ABC’s Good Morning America to discuss her recent collaboration with Disney. The Duchess will talk about her role in narrating the documentary Elephant, which follows a herd of African elephants completing an epic journey together.

The interview has been advertised by the US talk show, which will air on Monday. It shows the former actress, who rose to fame for her role in US legal drama Suits, talking to the camera in a sneak preview of the interview. A voice-over for the clip says: “On GMA Monday, Meghan Markle with an exclusive first look at the Disney documentary Elephant she narrated.” It is not known when the interview was recorded.

The clip also does not reveal whether the Duchess will talk about her and Harry’s new life since stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family last month. The couple recently moved to Los Angeles, after spending several months in Canada. Earlier this year it was revealed Meghan had agreed to narrate Disney’s nature documentary, after being approached by filmmakers Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz. It is understood she recorded the voiceover in London last autumn after seeing footage from the documentary, which went live on streaming platform Disney Plus on April 3.

The filmmakers thought Meghan would be the perfect choice for the role given her passion for wildlife and conservation. Ms Berlowitz revealed the Duchess was inspired to narrate the documentary because she was “intrigued by the female empowerment” of the animals. She told People magazine: “She was absolutely intrigued by the elephants and transfixed, especially by the female empowerment side. “How important the matriarchs are to the story; it really is all about female leadership.

“It’s a different form of power – it’s about consensual leadership. “It’s also very inclusive, as well – very contemporary. “She was absolutely fascinated by that.” The documentary follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as they are led by their great matriarch, Gaia, across the Kalahari Desert.

The herd face dwindling resources and vicious predators as they try to follow their ancestor’s footsteps to a green paradise. The Duchess signed the voiceover deal in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders, an organisation dedicated to conserving wildlife and helps protect the animals from poaching.