Meghan Markle has changed Harry: Brother says he hasn’t smiled in ‘God knows how long’

MEGHAN MARKLE’s half-brother sensationally claimed Prince Harry hasn’t been seen smiling in a picture “in God knows how long” and he has changed “quite a bit” of his life for love.

Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr analysed the relationship between his estranged sister and the brother-in-law he has never met in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk. And he claimed Prince Harry looks less happy than he was before meeting Meghan, basing his opinion on photographic clues and the big step he has taken for love.

Mr Markle said: “I haven’t seen a picture of Harry smiling in God knows how long. “But before he was with Meghan he was smiling all the time.” Prince Harry, Mr Markle continued, has turned his life upside down for love, stepping down as senior royal, moving abroad and renouncing to carrying out royal duties. To highlight how much Prince Harry has done so far to protect his wife, Mr Markle quoted the now-famous sentence the Duke reportedly told his staff ahead of his wedding with the Duchess, “what Meghan wants Meghan gets”.

Mr Markle also claimed Meghan may have been the driving force behind the decisions which eventually brought to Megxit. He said: “I don’t know Harry has changed quite a bit in his life and stepped away from the Royal Family as well under duress probably and control and doing what Meghan wants. “And that is a horrible thought it is just kind of scary.

“I mean it’s so unheard of, I mean who would ever step down from the Royal Family or be disassociated or go in there and turn things upside down and do things your way and get supported by Harry saying what Meghan wants Meghan gets. “If he is that controlled it is sad. “I just hope it is the opposite, where they are madly in love and that is what it is about, but I am starting to think it is really not about that.” Harry, Meghan’s half-brother continued, had “everything going for him” as a royal, but renounced to his position less than two years after marrying the Duchess of Sussex.

He added: “His entire life is laid out for him and to walk away from that it has not to be some seriously good love.” Meghan and Harry voiced their struggles and worries in a tell-all documentary aired in October last year on ITV. The couple spoke about the lack of privacy and public scrutiny as two core issues in their lives. Prince Harry even said his royal life in front of the cameras was a constant reminder of his mother’s death. He told Tom Bradby: “I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.”

Even before meeting Meghan, Prince Harry had spoken about the difficulty of coming to term with his notoriety and position. In 2017, the Duke candidly admitted he once felt he “wanted out” of the Royal Family to live an ordinary life. Speaking about his decade in the Army, Harry also said he found himself at a “crossroads”, where he had to choose between his royal life and a military career, which would have brought him the more normal life he so desperately wanted. Prince Harry hinted at an inner battle he has been fighting during the past months in a hoax calls he unknowingly took part in.