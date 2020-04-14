Meghan Markle heartbreak: Duchess distraught as coronavirus ruins LA move plans

MEGHAN MARKLE has been left heartbroken after the coronavirus pandemic ruined her plans days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially moved from Canada to Los Angeles to begin their new life away from the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved from Vancouver to Los Angeles hours before the US-Canada border was shut down to limit travel and slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be holed up in a gated community on the Malibu Hills with their 11-month-old son Archie. But Meghan is reportedly “heartbroken” as the pandemic ruined her plans to be closer to her mother now she is no longer a working royal.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, lives just outside Los Angeles and she is believed to be one of the key reasons why the Duke and Duchess decided to settle down in California to work on their non-profit organisation. But a source close to the royal told The Sun the Duchess is now distraught as she is forced to keep in touch with her mother online or via phone much as she did when she was still in England. The royal insider said: “After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum. “They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same.”

The US Government has been urging the public to adopt social distancing measures to slow down the spread of the virus. Meghan will therefore be expected to wait before she is able to see her mum in person again. And Prince Harry will also have to wait to see his father Prince Charles, who has been recovering from COVID-19 in Scotland, and his grandparents. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in March accepted an invitation from Her Majesty to return to the UK to spend part of the Summer with her at Balmoral but plans are believed to have changed because of the pandemic.

Meghan and Harry will now be focusing on their new non-profit organisation, which The Telegraph confirmed earlier this week will be called Archwell. Royal fans have noted how the name of the Sussexes’ new organisation appears to have drawn its name from the couple’s son, Archie, but the Duke and Duchess said their inspiration from the name came from the Greek word “arche” – meaning “source of action.” In a statement released after the name of the non-profit came to light, Meghan and Harry said: “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. “Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.”