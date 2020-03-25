Meghan Markle heartbreak: Royal Family set to lose ‘true Hollywood princess superstar’

THE Royal Family will be losing a “true Hollywood princess” when Meghan Markle stops being a working royal next month according to a royal commentator.

Dan Wootton told talkRADIO that “no one will be celebrating” the Duchess of Sussex’s departure from the Royal Family. Mr Wootton also claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will regret their decision to stand down as senior figures within the Royal Family in the future.

Mr Wootton said: “We have worried about the obvious changes to Harry, who went from happy go lucky to angry and brittle. “We also questioned why so many of Meghan’s old friends and family members including her own father were no longer in her life. “From a personal perspective, I value you from school friends and blood relatives more than anyone else because they have known me for so long and they know how to bring me down to earth whenever that is required. “But those small criticisms of Meghan and Harry actually pale into insignificance when you compare the media coverage devoted to the issues Harry and Meghan care about.”

He continued: “That has been abundantly clear over the past week. “Watching Meghan on stage at a school in Dagenham, working that crowd of teenagers like a true Hollywood princess that made it very obvious to me that the Royal Family is about to lose a superstar. “No one, certainly not me is celebrating that. “I don’t think they are celebrating it either though.”

Over the weekend it was suggested that Queen Elizabeth II gave the nation a very subtle signal that Prince Harry did not have a future as a senior member of the Royal Family during December 2019. During Channel 5’s “The Royals: A Family in Crisis” documentary royal commentators Kate Nicholl and Victoria Howard discussed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from the Royal Family. Ms Nicholl pointed out that the Queen provided a subtle hint regarding the Sussexes royal future with “careful positioning” of photographs during her Christmas broadcast in December 2019. Ms Nicholl said: “There was a feeling that the Queen had done everything she could to accommodate the couple but that they hadn’t been entirely respectful of her during that process.