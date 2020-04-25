Meghan Markle inspired ‘over-cautious’ Kate Middleton to ignore this royal advice

17 SHARES Share Tweet

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, and Kate Middleton both married into the British Royal Family. Speaking to Express.co.uk, an expert explained why Meghan inspired Kate to ditch “over-cautious” royal style.

Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry, 35, in 2018. She is the sister-in-law of Kate Middleton, 38, who married Prince William, 37, in 2011. An expert explained how Meghan inspired Kate to skip royal advice.

Before joining the Royal Family, Meghan Markle worked as an actress well-known for her role in the legal drama, Suits. She was no stranger to being in the public eye and had already used her platform to speak on things that were important to her. Kate Middleton, on the other hand, had rarely been seen before her wedding to Prince William. Although the couple dated for many years, a lot of royal fans heard the Duchess of Cambridge speak for the first time in her engagement interview.

After marrying Prince William, Kate took on a role as a senior working royal and has made many speeches since. The Duchess seemed to take some royal advice on speaking which meant her true personality did not shine through, body language and communications expert Judi James said. She told Express.co.uk: “Kate clearly has the natural ‘stardust’ factor that her husband lacks, but her speech-making style has previously been over-cautious, led by what looks like a strong desire to get it right and avoid mistakes. “The likability factor has always been dominant, meaning her delivery has been very ‘royal ribbon-cutter’, i.e. the kind of formal speech style royals use when they’re launching a ship or opening a building.”

The Duchess has appeared more conscious of making mistakes than of showing off her own style, the expert suggested. Judi added: “Kate’s first speech as Duchess of Cambridge made me angry because – although she looked delightful – her stilted, over-cautious delivery suggested she had been over-coached to the point where we weren’t being allowed to see anything of the real Kate. “It looked mannered and choreographed, with too many regular pauses that were timed regardless of context. “These are often used to slow a fast speaker down, but good modern speakers tend to put authenticity over a ‘perfect’ delivery that lacks impact. “Unlike Meghan, who arrived in the Royal Family complete with her own authentic speaking style and stuck with it, Kate had clearly gone down the royal route of putting perfection over impact, even including the use of the same high-pitched vocal tone that the Queen uses.”

When Meghan Markle joined the family, she was happy to speak up and seemed comfortable taking the stage. “Meghan’s experience as an actress helped her develop a very inspirational and persuasive, modern speaking style,” the expert commented. “She can speak with conviction and empathy, connecting with her audiences and creating change in a way that the royals rarely have done.” Although this has not been Kate’s natural style in the past, she may have taken tips from Meghan on making speeches. Analysing recent speeches by the Duchess of Cambridge, the expert explained she has become more confident.

She said: “Recently, Kate has appeared to be almost as keen to give her speeches the ‘wow’ factor as her husband. “Kate’s speech in Pakistan last year did finally show signs of a casting off of regal elegance and perfection and some hints of the kind of more relaxed, congruent passion and a desire to create bonds with her audience that Meghan excels at though. “With no lectern and reading less from her notes, Kate appeared to be developing her individual style and potential as a speaker rather than focusing on being flawless.” Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile Meghan Markle was born Rachel Meghan Markle, on August 4, 1981 to parents Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle. Her father was previously married to Roslyn Loveless and Meghan has two elder half sibling – sister Samantha Markle and brother Thomas Markle Junior. Meghan’s first television appearance in the USA was in an episode of the medical drama General Hospital in 2002. She later moved on to roles in CSI, Without a Trace and Castle along with bit parts in Hollywood films including Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me and Horrible Bosses. Meghan was also a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal – but her most famous role was as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, which launched in 2011. She was written out in the finale of the seventh series when her character got married, which aired in April 2018 – just before she got married herself. Meghan Markle’s career in television has gone hand-in-hand with her support for causes close to her heart. She wrote about the stigma around menstrual health in an article for Time magazine and was a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada – with whom she travelled to Rwanda for the charity’s Clean Water Campaign. And her commitment to gender equality has seen her work with the United Nations – receiving a standing ovation in 2015 for her speech to mark International Women’s Day. In September 2011, she wed film producer Trevor Engelson, who she began dating in 2004. But the pair divorced two years later in August 2013, citing irreconcilable difference. She was in a relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello for almost two years, before they broke it off in 2016 but the two remain good friends. And in June 2016, she met Prince Harry on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Their relationship began in October that year and just over one year later, on November 27, 2017, the pair announced their engagement. They married on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Some have claimed Meghan Markle is the first mixed-race member of the Royal Family. Historians are still arguing about Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III. But Meghan will be the first royal to openly embrace a mixed-race heritage. She has written about the difficulties of being a biracial actress in Hollywood as she claims she is not black enough for some roles and not white enough for others.

Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile