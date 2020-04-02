Meghan Markle news: Door is ‘ajar’ for Harry and Meghan’s return to Royal Family

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have officially embarked upon a new chapter in their lives, away from their senior royal roles. But could Harry and Meghan ever return to the Royal Family in the future?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently returned to the UK to complete their final round of royal engagements. However as of March 31, the couple are no longer considered senior, working royals, and they are free to pursue their own income.

Although they are leaving royal life behind, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially remain members of the Royal Family. They will, however, no longer receive funding from the Sovereign Grant, nor will they complete royal engagements on behalf of the Queen. But according to royal biographer Penny Junor, the Sussexes will have the option of returning to royal life in the future. She told The Independent: “I think the Queen has left the door sufficiently ajar for the Sussexes to return, if things don’t work out for them in America.”

In reference to the reports that Meghan and Prince Harry are now calling LA home, Ms Junor added: “So yes, I think it is possible but probably not very likely.” Since the Sussexes dropped their bombshell decision to leave royal life behind in January of this year, a number of clues have indicated the Royal Family could welcome the couple back with open arms at a later date. One major hint the Sussexes could be free to return to their senior royal roles is a particularly unusual term in their exit agreement. Although Harry and Meghan will be free to pursue their own income from March 31, they will still be subjected to a 12-month review period by the Royal Family.

On their Sussex Royal website, Meghan and Harry stated: “While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.” If for whatever reason the Sussexes aren’t happy with their new lives, at the end of this review period they may be able to ask to return to The Firm. The couple have also been allowed to keep their His and Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles, although they will not be using them now they do not work for the Crown. Throughout this process, the Queen has been keen to stress how Harry and Meghan will remain “much loved” members of her family.

By allowing them to keep their HRH titles, and expressing so publicly what a big part the couple played in the royal machine, the Queen could be in favour of her grandson’s future return. Yet although the Royal Family may be keen for the Sussexes to resume their royal roles, the Duke and Duchess themselves may discover life is greener on the other side. Prince Harry has made it clear he had hoped to continue to serve the Crown in the future. However, this was unfortunately not possible without public funding, which Harry had hoped not to receive.