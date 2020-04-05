Meghan Markle news: How will Harry and Meghan’s lives change after their royal exit?

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry will officially step down from their senior royal roles today. So how will Harry and Meghan’s lives change after leaving royal life behind?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned to the UK to complete their final round of royal engagements as senior royals. The couple attended the Mountbatten Music Festival and the Endeavour Fund Awards, before making their final appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey with other senior royals. After March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be considered senior working royals.

How will Harry and Meghan’s lives change after March 31? The change in Harry and Meghan’s future roles within the Royal Family is perhaps the biggest alteration to the royals’ lives. Although they had previously expressed a desire to, Harry and Meghan will no longer carry out royal engagements on behalf of the Queen. As they will no longer be considered “working royals”, they will no longer be entitled to funding from the Sovereign Grant. However, as the son of the Prince of Wales, Harry will still be eligible to receive funds from the Duchy of Cornwall, which provides an income to his father Prince Charles.

The Sussexes will now be free to pursue their own independent income. In addition, it was announced earlier this year that Harry and Meghan will retain their His and Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles respectively. However, they will no longer use the titles, as they will no longer represent the Queen in an official capacity. In line with his new position, Harry’s official military appointments will not be used as they are in the gift of the Sovereign.

There will also be changes to the couple’s self-styled Sussex Royal name, as they will no longer be able to use the word ‘royal’ in any future branding. Where the Duke and Duchess will live in the future is also a major change for the couple. Having previously made their base Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Harry and Meghan have reportedly made the move to Los Angeles, California. When the couple made their bombshell decision to leave senior royal life behind in January, they announced they would divide their time between the UK and North America in the future. Although many believed the couple would make Canada their home, The Sun has reported the couple jetted over to California before the borders between the US and Canada closed due to coronavirus. While the couple will technically be independent as of March 31, the Royal Family are subjecting the Duke and Duchess to a 12 month review period.

What will stay the same for Harry and Meghan after March 31? The Queen has made it clear in recent weeks that Harry, Meghan and Archie will remain “much loved” members of the Royal Family. Although the Sussexes will no longer complete royal engagements, the couple are still expected to appear at royal events such as weddings and Trooping the Colour. Away from senior royal life, Harry and Meghan’s charitable interests are expected to continue. Prior to what the couple previously indicated, the Sussexes are no longer intending to start their own charitable entity.

But they will still continue to support their current patronages, as their Sussex Royal website reads: “It was agreed that The Duke and Duchess will no longer be able to formally carry out ‘official duties’ for The Queen or represent The Commonwealth, but they will, however, be allowed to maintain their patronages (including those that are classified as ‘royal’ patronages).” However, there is still a big question mark over what exactly the Sussexes plan to do in the future. Harry and Meghan’s plans have no-doubt been derailed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with events close to the couple’s hearts, such as the Invictus Games, being postponed until 2021. Meghan has provided a voiceover for a Disney documentary on elephants, with the fee she received reportedly being donated to anti-poaching charity Elephants Without Borders. But royal fans will have to wait and see to find out exactly what the Duke and Duchess are planning to make of their future roles.

