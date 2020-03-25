Meghan Markle news: The subtle hint Meghan could return to UK sooner than expected

MEGHAN MARKLE is back in Canada with Baby Archie following a round-up tour of royal duties in Britain. While many didn’t expect to see Meghan back in the UK anytime soon, one of her final meetings as a royal may suggest otherwise

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, will cease to be working members of the Royal Family from March 31. The couple completed their final official engagement on March 9 when they attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey alongside the Queen and other senior members of the Firm. Their 10-month-old son Archie Harrison remained in Canada with his nanny as they wrapped up royal duties in the UK.

Meghan Markle is reported to have returned to Vancouver Island to be with Baby Archie soon after Monday’s last engagement. The Sussexes are expected to make Canada their main base in future as they carve out a “more peaceful” life for themselves outside the royal bubble. They have, however, held on to their UK home Frogmore Cottage and intend to pay back the £2.4 million taxpayers’ money they spent on renovating it in due course. Despite relinquishing their royal status which includes no longer being able to use “royal” in their branding, Meghan and Harry will maintain their royal patronages.

Both Meghan and Harry are patrons of several charitable organisations – roles they with given as working royals. US-born Meghan may be more at home in North America, but she could return to Britain sooner than most might expect. While Meghan and Harry are leaving Britain they have chosen to settle in a Commonwealth country – Canada. The couple’s decision to live in Canada as opposed to Meghan’s native USA suggests their ongoing dedication to the Commonwealth.

On her final day as a royal in Britain Meghan met young Commonwealth scholars during a meeting at Buckingham Palace. She attended the gathering in her capacity as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) – a role she took over from the Queen in January 2019. During the encounter which was held ahead of the Commonwealth Day Service, Meghan chatted to students from Malawi, India, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. They talked about how to tackle issues currently faced by the 54 Commonwealth nations including sustainability and climate change.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Meghan ”was thrilled to have the chance to meet inspirational scholars doing ground-breaking work in the fields of climate and the environment, sustainable cities, health and innovation and technology.” They added: “As a university graduate who also benefitted from attending with support from a scholarship, The Duchess of Sussex is a strong advocate of accessible education for all.” Britain is a practical base for members of the Commonwealth to unite and Meghan may keep returning to the UK to honour her ties with the ACU. Following the meeting, Secretary-General of the ACU Joanna Newman said: “We believe that higher education and universities are an essential part of nation-building and we want to build up healthy, strong, higher education systems across the Commonwealth and beyond. “The Duchess really understands that and she’s a very powerful spokesperson for us.”