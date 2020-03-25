Meghan Markle shock: Is this the real difference between Meghan and Kate Middleton?

MEGHAN MARKLE has returned to Canada following her final appearance as a working member of the Royal Family. One royal commentator has claimed Meghan and Prince Harry’s exit from the Fold has shown how different they are to Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, had been unhappy in the royal limelight for months when they announced their wish to step down in January. The couple joined future King and Queen Consort, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge at their last ever official engagement on Monday. As Meghan and Harry bid farewell to royal life, one commentator has claimed their withdrawal highlights key differences between them and the Cambridges.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “We are, however sadly, where we are. “It had been known for some time that Harry and Meghan had been unhappy with royal life and were seeking to change their roles.” Mr Fitzwilliams explained how Kate and William’s future as heads of the royal family means they are completely devoted to the Firm. He said: “William and Kate, the future King and Queen Consort, know that the future ‘inner core’ of the royal family lies with them and with George and his siblings and their future families.”

He claimed the Cambridges have exactly what it takes to reinvent the Royal Family following a difficult period. Mr Fitzwilliams added: “What is encouraging for the monarchy, an institution which has a unique capacity for reinventing itself, are the qualities that both of them bring to their roles. “William’s new environmental prize, the Earthshot Prize, his campaign against the illegal wildlife trade and outspokenness on mental health are examples of his charitable expertise. “His sincerity and personal charm are matched by Kate’s beauty, poise and her undoubted commitment to her charities, especially those involving helping children.”

He added: “These involve children’s mental health and emotional resilience and combating childhood trauma. She is a global fashion icon too.” While Meghan and Harry amassed a huge following as members of the Royal Family, they wanted to do things their own way. According to Mr Fitzwilliams, the key thing which sets William and Kate apart from the Sussexes’ is their wish to honour royal tradition and convention. While their use modern mediums like Instagram to communicate with fans, Wills and Kate’s posts are rooted in royal tradition.

He said: “The Cambridges reach over 11 million on their @kensingtonroyal Instagram account. “They also, unlike the Sussexes, are conscious of tradition and convention and their teamwork is truly amazing. “They also have a unique way of celebrating special events, releasing photographs taken by Kate personally which usually include George and his siblings. “They often have fun on their tours, it adds a delightfully informal touch to see them playing games of various types.”