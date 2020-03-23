Meghan Markle wears £855 tan dress for secret royal engagement with Prince Harry in London

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, wore a simple tan dress as she attended a meeting for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust at Buckingham Palace in new pictures released yesterday.

Meghan Markle looked chic in a £855 tan dress at the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust in Conversation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their last official royal engagement earlier this week. However, royal enthusiasts were given another glimpse at Meghan and Prince Harry as they shared pictures from an engagement last week.

Meghan and Prince Harry recently returned to the UK to attend their final royal engagements. The couple announced they would “step back” from their roles as “senior” members of the Royal Family in January this year. This will come into effect on March 31 and Meghan and Prince Harry attended a Commonwealth 2020 service for their last official engagement on Monday. However, pictures have now been shared on the “sussexroyal” Instagram of an extra engagement they took on while in the UK.

The post was captioned: “Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President. “Visit our stories to see the QCT highlights from the discussion with these inspiring individuals and find out more about the amazing work they do at @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust.” In the pictures, Meghan looked chic wearing a toffee-coloured long sleeved dress. She wore the Preen By Thornton Bregazzi “Glenda Dress” that is one sale for £855.

The garment has a simple pleated design with and high neck and puff sleeves. It highlighted her slim frame with an elasticated waistband and a ruffled skirt. She wore little jewellery with only a small pair of gold hoop earrings. Meghan looked stunning in the tan dress that had had an asymmetric hem and waterfall panelling.

The Duchess wore her long thick hair down and styled with a slight wave. She enhanced her natural looks with a slick of mascara and a light pink lipstick. Meghan and Prince Harry held the meeting at Buckingham Palace last week while visiting the UK. The royals did this in their role as the President and Vice President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Last week, Meghan made her first official appearance since announcing their plans to “step back”. The Duchess attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London. She turned heads wearing a blue t-shirt dress by Victoria Beckham, £950. Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile Meghan Markle was born Rachel Meghan Markle, on August 4, 1981 to parents Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle. Her father was previously married to Roslyn Loveless and Meghan has two elder half sibling – sister Samantha Markle and brother Thomas Markle Junior. Meghan’s first television appearance in the USA was in an episode of the medical drama General Hospital in 2002. She later moved on to roles in CSI, Without a Trace and Castle along with bit parts in Hollywood films including Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me and Horrible Bosses. Meghan was also a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal – but her most famous role was as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, which launched in 2011. She was written out in the finale of the seventh series when her character got married, which aired in April 2018 – just before she got married herself. Meghan Markle’s career in television has gone hand-in-hand with her support for causes close to her heart. She wrote about the stigma around menstrual health in an article for Time magazine and was a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada – with whom she travelled to Rwanda for the charity’s Clean Water Campaign. And her commitment to gender equality has seen her work with the United Nations – receiving a standing ovation in 2015 for her speech to mark International Women’s Day. In September 2011, she wed film producer Trevor Engelson, who she began dating in 2004. But the pair divorced two years later in August 2013, citing irreconcilable difference. She was in a relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello for almost two years, before they broke it off in 2016 but the two remain good friends. And in June 2016, she met Prince Harry on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Their relationship began in October that year and just over one year later, on November 27, 2017, the pair announced their engagement. They married on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Some have claimed Meghan Markle is the first mixed-race member of the Royal Family. Historians are still arguing about Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III. But Meghan will be the first royal to openly embrace a mixed-race heritage. She has written about the difficulties of being a biracial actress in Hollywood as she claims she is not black enough for some roles and not white enough for others.

