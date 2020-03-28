Meghan Markle wedding dress: How stunning gown showed Meghan as moderniser from the start

MEGHAN MARKLE’s gorgeous wedding dress remains etched in the minds of royal fans everywhere. Here’s how subtle details about the gown highlighted Meghan’s modernising spirit from the start.
Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, set a new royal precedent by deciding to withdraw from the royal bubble. Their announcement came in January, less than two years after their spectacular royal wedding seemed to signal a new chapter for the British Royal Family.
Meghan made history when she joined the Royal Family becoming its first biracial member.
Many felt her entry into the Fold brought the monarchy up to date with modern times and were hopeful for her and Prince Harry’s future working within the Firm.
However, after months of struggling in the royal spotlight, the Sussexes announced their intention to withdraw on Instagram.
Their statement read: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.
“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.
“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.
“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.
“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.
“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”
Although their wish to carve out “a progressive new role” while continuing to serve the crown was deemed impossible, their desire to do things differently was nothing new.
Meghan and Harry always had a modern approach to royal duty which was crystal clear during their trip to Southern Africa last autumn.
While there the couple abandoned stiff royal etiquette to warmly greet fans, hugging many of those they met.
Their approach was markedly different to the usual mannerisms adopted for royal tours and they proved hugely popular with their hosts.
However, a documentary made during the tour revealed both Harry and Meghan were struggling to cope with the fierce scrutiny the faced as royals.
Speaking to ITV journalist Tom Bradby about how she was finding life in the royal spotlight, Meghan said: “You have no idea. It’s really hard to understand what it’s like.
“I know what it seems like it should be. It’s a very different thing. That’s okay. The good thing is I’ve got my baby and I’ve got my husband and they’re the best.”
She added: ”I’ve said for a long time to H – that’s what I call him – it’s not enough to just survive something.
“That’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive. You’ve got to feel happy.”
She added: “I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried. I really tried.”
“But I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”
Meghan’s disregard for archaic customs was minted at in the dress she wore for her marriage to Harry for two main reasons.
Firstly Meghan’s wedding dress was by French designer Givenchy when usually British royal brides favour a British designer for their big day.
Secondly, Meghan’s striking white gown flew in the face of the dated belief divorcees should not wear white when they remarry.
Meghan was previously married to movie producer Trevor Engelson and her bright white wedding dress was reported to have surprised the Queen when she first saw it.
A royal source told Express.co.uk at the time: “The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding.”
However, Meghan’s choice of wedding dress seemed to signal her natural inclination to do things differently.