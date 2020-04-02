Meghan Markle will be ‘DUMPED by Hollywood’ as expert predicts she WILL return to acting

MEGHAN MARKLE will be “dumped by Hollywood” if she decides to relaunch her acting career, an expert has claimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just days before they officially leave the Royal Family on March 31. The couple have not yet revealed what work they will undertake after this date, but one expert has predicted Meghan will return to acting. The Duchess, who rose to fame through her role in US legal drama Suits, announced she would retire from acting in 2017 but Meghan could decide to relaunch her career having quit as a senior royal.

Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, has claimed Meghan will soon return to her former career. But he predicts the job offers won’t last for long. The brand and reputation management expert told Express.co.uk: “Meghan will pursue acting causing immense embarrassment for the Royal family and drive more public backlash. “Hollywood in the end will dump Meghan and chew her out the way she and Buckingham Palace ditched each other.”

Meghan’s first television role was in an episode of daytime soap opera General Hospital in 2004, where she played a small role as a nurse. The American then secured guest roles in several TV shows, including Century City, The War at Home and CSI: New York. Meghan also worked as a “briefcase babe” on the US version of Deal or No Deal. She appeared on the show for just one series, between 2006 and 2007.

The show saw female models dress up in skimpy outfits as they stood in rows waiting to open their box number. Meghan also landed roles in several films, including Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me and Horrible Bosses. But Meghan’s career changed markedly when she joined the Suits cast in 2011, where she played Rachel Zane for seven of the nine seasons. The Duchess called an end to her acting career shortly after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

Meghan and Harry returned to Canada earlier this month after completing their final royal engagements. Their last official duty saw the couple join other senior royals for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. But the Sussexes have been active on their Instagram page Sussexroyal in recent weeks, posting an update to mark Mother’s Day and uploading several posts on coronavirus. Their most recent post, published on Tuesday night, sharing World Health Organization guidelines.