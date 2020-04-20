Meghan Markle’s £800k tell-all TV interview ‘will go as bad as Prince Andrew’s’

Meghan Markle has been rumoured to be eyeing up the possibility of doing a tell-all TV interview about life in the Royal Family but commentators said it would be a “disastrous” move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should not give a tell-all interview because it would be received as poorly as Prince Andrew’s BBC Newsnight one, a royal commentator has warned.

The rumour that the ex-senior royal couple will attempt a TV interview was debated on the podcast ROYALS today, with experts Angela Mollard and Zoe Burrell weighing in on the outcome.

Zoe commented: “It’s been touted that they would be paid $1 million (£800,000), which doesn’t seem a lot really for an interview of that magnitude.”

Angela said: “Oh my gosh, you’re so right. If they were to sit down with Oprah or the like, I’m presuming it would be someone like Oprah because Meghan is friends with Oprah as is Doria Ragland her mum…”

In January, TV legend Oprah strongly denied the claim that Meghan and Harry are booked to appear on the show.

But the couple did an exclusive interview with The Telegraph in which they unveiled their new “Archewell brand” and there is still talk that they will do another interview for TV.

Angela added: “To speak at all, in any detail, about the Royal Family – and really to do an interview you would have to have some elements of that, about what that was like.

“There is no way… I mean it would be a car crash Prince Andrew-style interview part two.

“Now I know, you have to presume that Meghan would be coming at it from the perspective of Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir and that kind of ‘I was a victim’ style interview.

“I don’t know if she’d do it that way, but if she did, she would be absolutely hammered because while the public had affection for Diana because of the ‘three in the marriage’ scenario with Charles and Camilla, I don’t think there is that depth of affection for Meghan.”

Explaining her reasoning, Angela noted the timing of the coronavirus pandemic which has seen other royals try to step up and bolster the UK’s spirits.

Angela said: “She [Meghan] was in the Royal Family for a blink before she was out of it.

“You know, that lack of consistency and staying power is right now juxtaposed with what the Queen’s doing with, what William and Kate, Camilla and Charles are doing.

“I think anything that they said in an interview would go down so badly.”