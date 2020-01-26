Meghan Markle’s aide Beth Herlihy played a stripper in a racy Hollyoaks spin-off

Thanks to her role in US legal drama Suits, Meghan Markle is no stranger to raunchy scenes. And neither, it seems, is one of her Megxit aides.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Beth Herlihy, ‘programme co-ordinator’ to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, once played a stripper called Honey in Hollyoaks Later, a racy spin-off from the Channel 4 soap, under her stage name Bethan Coundley.

She also took part in several modelling shoots, including one in 2012 when she posed in a PVC body suit.

Beth, 33, put her acting days behind her in 2016 when she was hired as an events manager with the Royal Foundation, the joint charitable vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Sussexes.

After the Sussexes split from the foundation in 2018, Beth remained with Harry and Meghan but is not thought to have had a significant role in the move to North America.

There is speculation that she helped organise the Duchess’s meetings in Vancouver earlier this month, including a visit to a women’s shelter.

The Sussexes’ spokesman declined to comment.