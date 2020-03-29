Meghan Markle’s plan for Hollywood career halted over coronavirus pandemic

MEGHAN MARKLE’S plans to build an acting career in Hollywood are reportedly now on hold amid coronavirus panic.

A growing number of celebrities and public figures including actors such as Tom Hanks have contracted coronavirus. As the virus spreads increasingly, the Sussexes are taking no chances as they hole up in their Canada mansion while putting their future career ambitions on hold.

The coronavirus outbreak has limited even royalty from the usual freedom of travel. Canada has now closed its border to anyone who isn’t a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or US citizen. This means that for the foreseeable future Meghan and Harry will remain with baby Archie on Vancouver Island. This comes as reports surfaced that the couple has been in Malibu house hunting, as they prepare to lead a “financially independent” life that could see Meghan return to acting.

The Sussexes also hoped to earn a solid income by being booked to speak at dinners and corporate events. This was demonstrated with their first appearance after announcing their royal exit by giving a speech at a JP Morgan summit. Many speculated that they were hoping to earn millions from public speaking. With coronavirus now shutting down establishments and businesses it is now uncertain how Meghan and Harry will generate funding as they go it alone.

Meghan and Harry were considering a move to Los Angeles so they could spend more time with Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland and potentially close Hollywood deals. Hello! Magazine reported that the Sussexes eyed up Kylie Jenner’s former rental home, “Petra Manor”, an eight-bedroom residence with outdoor swimming pool and tennis court. The magazine said: “Kylie’s former home would be ideal for the Sussexes, with lots of amenities including a bar, wine cellar, dance studio, tennis court and swimming pool.” A source confirmed to People that moving far away from England is what Meghan and Harry always wanted.

They said: “This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted — to create their own life. It’s got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path. “They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in LA too. They’ll likely have houses in both places.” In an old blog post for her now defunct blogger site The Tig, Meghan spoke of her love for her native California. She wrote: “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados.”

Their move to Canada comes after Kate Middleton, reportedly took Harry and Meghan’s departure from the Royal Family badly, as she still misses the days before the relationship between the two royal couples became “bittersweet”. According to a piece by Vanity Fair, the duchess did not look “overjoyed” to see Meghan and Harry on their last royal outing last week.

Instead, she is reported to have taken their decision to take a step back to heart, as she remembers the days before Meghan Markle was in the picture. It use to be just her, Prince William and Prince Harry as a “happy trio” and now she is very sad by how everything has turned out.