Meghan Markle’s ‘stage-managed’ surprise visit to school in last UK visit before quitting

MEGHAN MARKLE “stage-managed” her last solo public engagement before stepping down from her senior role within the Royal Family, expert Sophia Money-Coutts suggested.

Meghan Markle visited Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham as one of her final solo engagements before she and Prince Harry officially step down as senior working members of the Royal Family on March 31. While the visit was originally classed as a “surprise” appearance, royal commentator Sophia Money-Coutts suggested there was “serious organisation” behind the visit. Asked whether Meghan’s event was “stage-managed,” Ms Money-Coutts told True Royalty TV: “I suspect, behind the scenes, there had been quite a lot of planning.

“It’s a bit like when she popped up at the various charities when she went to Canada. “They were technically surprise visits but behind the scenes, there had been, quite obviously, some serious organisation of that.” Meghan Markle returned to the UK at the beginning of March to join Prince Harry in a final round of public events before they officially stop being working royals on March 31. The couple joined forces at several events, including the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony and the Mountbatten Festival of Music held at the Royal Albert Hall on March 6.

Earlier in the day, the Duchess of Sussex travelled to Dagenham to meet students at the Robert Clack Upper School, where she delivered a keynote speech to pupils. Security was tight for Meghan’s unannounced visit and some students and parents were reportedly turned away for not having photo ID. During the visit to the comprehensive school Meghan gave a talk on female empowerment, urging students to “stand up for your rights” before posing for pictures. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their visit to the UK by joining senior members of the Royal Family at the Commonwealth Day Service held at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

Meghan returned to Canada the following day, while Harry remained in the UK an extra few days before rejoining his wife and son in Vancouver. Earlier this week, the couple was reported to have accepted an invitation from the Queen to join her during her summer retreat at Balmoral later in the year. But growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak gripping the world have sparked doubts on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will ultimately visit Her Majesty. A royal insider claimed Meghan has adopted security measures to ensure her family is not affected by the deadly virus.