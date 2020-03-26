Meghan Markle’s touching tribute to Prince Charles: Duchess praised for final curtsy

MEGHAN Markle wowed royal fans with an ‘act of kindness’ marked in a curtsy to the country’s future king.

The 38-year-old made the gesture at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London yesterday in what was Meghan and Prince Harry’s last senior royal engagement before they step away from duties. Footage shows brothers Prince William, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, give their father a slight nod, while Kate, 38, welcomed him with a smile. However, Meghan, who has had a turbulent year with her in-laws, lent into a deep curtsy and smiled at Prince Charles.

Royal fans speculated that Meghan’s gesture suggested Prince Charles has a soft-spot for his American daughter-in-law. Writing on Instagram, they commented: “He [Prince Charles] likes her.” Another agreed, adding: “That was the first thing I thought before I read your comment!” Protocol stipulates that Meghan must curtsy to anyone in a higher royal rank whenever they enter the room which includes The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William. But as of yesterday, that will likely be the end of the actress’ curtsying to members of the Royal Family in public – with her first taking place in December 2017 at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham. At the service, featuring a performance by pop singer Craig David, the royal set-up was different to last year’s, perhaps to mark Megxit.

Prince Harry and Meghan skipped the family procession that starts the commemoration – unlike last year when they walked alongside their relatives – and were seated in the second row in the church. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also missed the procession and headed straight for the church seats potentially to honour the Sussexes. Royal fan Maggie Shields – who travelled to London from Cheshire to see the couple at Westminster Abbey – said she is sad they are leaving their roles. She told ABC: “I was just so excited to see them. “I’m sad really, that they’re leaving. “I absolutely love them — I hope they come back and visit us often.”