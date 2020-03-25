Mejbri, Mengi, Hoogewerf – 5 Man Utd youngsters Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can build around

Hannibal Mejbri, Teden Mengi and Dillon Hoogewerf are just three of the Manchester United youngsters who could break into Ole Gunnar’s first-team in the coming years

Manchester United are a team on the up after recent results in the Premier League.

But the long-term future of the Red Devils also looks promising, thanks to the vast array of talented youngsters at the club’s disposal.

Former United midfielder Nicky Butt has been tasked with developing the academy and preparing the teenagers for the first-team.

And luckily for the Old Trafford favourite, he has a stack of hot prospects to work with at present.

From Hannibal Mejbri to James Garner, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking forward to bleeding some fresh blood into the senior side.

So Starsport has taken a look at which names fans could be seeing on the teamsheet in the months and years to come.

Fans are excited about the future of 17-year-old starlet Hannibal Mejbri.

Purchased from Monaco last year for a fee which could rise to £9.3m, the French teen is expected to have a big future at United.

Mejbri was first spotted by French youth scout Mathieu Seckinger while playing for Paris FC Under-13s.

At the age of 16, the youngster was escorted to Norway by United head of football development John Murtough for a friendly against Kristiansund.

And the rest is history, with Mejbri expected to become a first-team star in the future.

Another midfield star with a big future ahead of him is James Garner.

The 19-year-old has had more first-team experience than most, first becoming involved with the senior squad during the 2018 summer tour of the US.

After making his first-team debut in February 2019, Garner has threatened to break into Solskjaer’s plans.

But it seems the United coaching staff are biding their time with the youngster.

Teden Mengi certainly doesn’t look like a 17-year-old, with his physicality and strength set to take him far in the game.

The centre-back is already playing Under-23 football for United, impressing England scouts.

Mengi has already received call-ups for his country at Under-18 level.

And he certainly looks like a player who could eventually graduate to being Harry Maguire’s partner at the heart of the defence.

Another 17-year-old threatening to become a household name in years to come is Anthony Elanga.

The young Swede is a tricky winger with bundles of pace.

His unpredictability on the ball makes him a danger going forward and has United coaches very excited.

Elanga make his mark on the Under-18 side in 2019 as a first-team scholar, scoring four goals.

Hoogwerf is one of the newer members of the United group, arriving from Ajax’s academy last summer.

The 17-year-old striker came off the bench in the opening game of the Under-18 campaign against Sunderland.

Hoogewerf is a mobile attacker with clever movement and an eye for goal.

Another who could follow in the footsteps of Mason Greenwood in the next few years.