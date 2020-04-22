Melania Trump and Ivanka made this huge change when Donald entered White House

MELANIA TRUMP, 49, is the wife of Donald Trump, 73, and the step-mother of Ivanka Trump, 38. Both Melania and Ivanka have important political roles. How have they changed since entering the White House?

Melania Trump is married to the President of the United States, Donald Trump. She is the step-mother of Ivanka Trump and an expert revealed how they have both changed since entering the White House. What have they done?

Melania married her husband in a ceremony in Florida in 2005. On the big day, she became the step-mother to Donald’s four children, Donald Jr, 42, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, 36, and Tiffany Trump, 26. Melania is sure to spend has spent a lot of time with Ivanka recently as they support Donald in his role of President. While Melania has become the US First Lady, Ivanka has acted as one of Donald’s senior political advisors.

Through their political roles, both women have appeared at events where they will often speak. Comparing recent speeches of Melania and Ivanka with ones before Donald became President, an expert explained how they have changed. James Bryce, CEO and founder of communications analytics firm gweek, explained how they have become more “confident” when talking. He told Express.co.uk: “Both Ivanka and Melania’s speeches suggested that they are competent, confident and eloquent speakers.

“However, it’s worth noting that this was the case when both women were evidently reading from prepared scripts or teleprompter.” The expert explained both Melania and Ivanka have improved in their speaking which could be down to practicing with a script. Although this has improved their speaking ability, the expert explained the technique makes it more difficult to get a genuine sense of them. James added: “It’s possible that these speeches had been rehearsed many times in order to allow them to deliver their messages without a single ‘um or ‘ah’.

“When speakers merely read from script, it’s hard to assess their speech. “You can only assess genuine communication ability through spontaneous speech. “You can’t tell whether they are truly agile, confident communicators or not.” Melania has often spoken up as a supporter of the Be Best campaign. Commenting on Melania’s speeches, James explained it may be more difficult to see her true personality.

He explained: "With Melania, there is very little change – which in itself suggests that she has persisted with a rehearsed and scripted approach. "With this approach, she'll find it difficult to inject her full personality into her delivery, due to her reliance on a tele-prompter. "Her audience can only get a small sense of who she is, but not a full grip." Melania appears to rely on speeches means it is difficult for her entire personality to shine through.

