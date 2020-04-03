Melania Trump has skipped these First Lady traditions since Donald entered White House

MELANIA TRUMP, 49, is the wife of the US President, Donald Trump, 73. Although she is the First Lady, Melania has done a few things differently to those who held the role before her. What traditions has she skipped?

Melania Trump: Five facts about the USA’s First Lady

Melania Trump became the US First Lady when Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017. Since then she has supported the President while working on campaigns of her own. How has she made the role of First Lady her own?

The title of First Lady is usually given to the wife of the US President. Officially, the First Lady is the host of the White House and she is also a social and political figure in her own right. Although there are no official rules for those in the position, some traditions have formed over the years. Since entering the White House three years ago, Melania appears to have made the job her own.

What traditions has she skipped? As the host of the White House, a First Lady will often plan and hold state dinners at the residence. This is a job Melania seems to have skipped while being the First Lady. The White House will often hold a state dinner at the end of the year but this is not something that has been done by Donald. As arranging these is often the job of the First Lady, it could have been Melania’s decision to skip these.

When the President is inaugurated, they will usually move into the White House with their family. Donald Trump made the move to Washington when he became the President. Melania, on the other hand, broke tradition and did not move straight away. The former model decided to stay in her New York home for five months before moving to Washington. Melania could have delayed the move so the couple’s son Barron Trump could finish his year at school.

Christmas decorations are a big deal in the White House for most of the past residents. Traditionally, the Christmas tree is taken into the home on the Friday after Thanksgiving. However, Melania did things differently during her first Christmas there and took the tree in the week before. While there are many things Melania has decided to do differently, she has picked up some tips from First Ladies before her.

In line with their hosting duties, she continued the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House. Last year, Melania held the 141th roll to take place at the President’s home. She has also set up a campaign called Be Best and will often speak on the campaign. It aims to fight cyber bullying and improve the wellbeing of young people. Melania Trump: Five facts about the USA’s First Lady Mum-of-one Melania can speak more languages than any other First Lady before her: English, French, German, Italian, Serbian and of course her mother tongue, Slovenian. This also makes her the only First Lady whose first language is not English. After Jacqueline Kennedy, Melania is the second First Lady who is a practising Catholic. She met Pope Francis as part of a foreign tour with her husband and stepdaughter Ivanka last year. Melania was a successful model, posing for Sports Illustrated, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and GQ. Her skills aren’t confined to print, and she appeared in a commercial for Aflac, an American insurance company, in 2005. Melania’s parents are Amalija Knavs and Viktor Knavs, and the couple live together in Washington. She has one sister, Ines, who is reported to live in New York and work as an artist. On May 7 2018, Melania launched her flagship campaign as First Lady, BE BEST, which The White House describes as “an awareness campaign focused entirely around the well-being of children”. There are three main strands to the initiative: well-being, social media, and opioid abuse.

