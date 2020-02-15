Melania Trump stands out in a $4,000 white belted Gucci coat at Governors’ Spouses’ luncheon

Melania Trump cut a stylish figure in a $3,980 white belted wool coat by Gucci to speak at the Governors’ Spouses’ luncheon held in the Blue Room of the White House on Monday.

The 49-year-old first lady was all smiles as she took the stage this afternoon after hosting the annual Governor’s Ball alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, the night before.

Melania stood out in her winter white coat from Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The ’70s inspired frock featured a notched collar, four zipped pockets, and a matching ‘GG’ belt that cinched her waist.

The former model’s holiday tan stood out against the white fabric of her coat, and she wore her highlighted brown hair in loose waves around her shoulders.

She stuck to her signature beauty look and sported smokey eye makeup and a glossy nude lip.

During her speech, Melania cited the influence of singer Billy Ray Cyrus when she asked spouses of the nation’s governors to address cyberassault in their states.

‘I know the many issues associated with online safety will be hard to stop, but there is a need now more than ever to teach our children healthy behavior to secure a safer future for all of them,’ she said.

Online safety is one of three components of the first lady’s ‘Be Best’ youth initiative. She and Cyrus met last November at the White House, where he introduced her to the Smiths, of Manchester, Tennessee.

Sixteen-year-old Channing Smith took his life in September 2019 after the high school junior found out that intimate messages he exchanged with a boy had been spread across social media by classmates. At the time, Channing had not been public about his sexuality.

‘He was so ashamed and felt so hopeless that Channing committed suicide,’ Melania said. ‘Since their tragic loss, the Smith family has been using their grief to partner with influencers such as Cyrus to educate people about the dangers of cyberassault.”

Cyrus, who achieved notoriety with the 1992 hit, ‘Achy Breaky Heart,’ performed at Channing’s memorial service.

The first lady’s focus on negative online behavior comes as her husband, President Donald Trump, uses his Twitter account to go after opponents. He has spent the days since his acquittal last week in the Senate impeachment trial sending belittling tweets about a handful of lawmakers who voted against him.

In the past, Melania has said she is mindful that people are skeptical of her focus on online bullying. She also has said she won’t be deterred because her goal is to help children and the next generation.

‘I would like to take this time to ask that you and your spouses consider addressing this issue in your own home states so that no family will have to suffer from a loss like the Smiths,’ she told the spouses, who accompanied many of America’s governors to Washington, D.C. for their annual winter meeting and White House visit.

She asked them to help ‘promote values of encouragement, kindness, compassion, and respect.’

After addressing the crowd, Melania took a seat at her table, which was decorated with a pink floral table cloth, a centerpiece made up of pink and white flowers, and gold flatware.

On Sunday, the president and first lady hosted the annual Governor’s Ball at the White House, where he praised governors for their ‘tremendous’ work this year — but took some of the credit by praising his own leadership.

Trump walked into the ball hosted in the East Room of the White House hand-in-hand with Melania, who wore a $3,790 Carolina Herrera for the special occasion.

The simple, yet elegant black sleeveless gown featured a round neck bedazzled with clear crystal stones.

Her hair was worn loose around her shoulders, and she completed her look with smokey eye makeup and natural-looking lipstick

Trump first praised his wife for planning the black-tie event, saying, ‘I want to thank the first lady for having done such a beautiful job with the settings and all of the things. She works very hard on these things, so I want to thank her very much.’

He went on to recognize the governors who arrived for the event, calling the gathering ‘an incredible group of people.’

‘I know just about all of you, and we argue a little bit, but 90 per cent of the time we get along,’ Trump said. ‘And I just said, “Call the White House, call me anytime you have difficulty, because we’re all in this together.”‘

In his speech, the president touted the success of his administration and mentioned his recent trade deals with China, Mexico, Canada, and Japan and South Korea, telling the governors’ their states will reap the benefit.

Trump then asked the press to leave the event, proposing that instead of making ‘small talk,’ the governors should directly approach him with their issues and ideas.

‘When they depart, we’ll start asking questions, making statements. You can make — if you have any suggestions, we’d love to hear them. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them for you,’ he said.

Trump said he knows just about all the governors who attended, including Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who won a second term last year despite Trump’s efforts to engineer his defeat.

Also present was Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican who considered challenging Trump for the party’s presidential nomination.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is close to Trump, scored a seat at the head table with the president and first lady.

‘I just want to congratulate you on having done, in all cases, a great job. Most of the states, almost everyone, has set a record. You’ve had a record — virtually every state,’ Trump commended.

‘But the fact is you’ve — you’ve all — I know you very well. You’ve done a tremendous job. It’s not easy being governor. And it’s — you just look at the way our country is doing: We’ve never done as well as we’re doing right now.’

Melania shared photos of her preparations for the elaborate dinner on Saturday, including a picture of herself posing in front of the carefully decorated tables and dinner settings.

‘Looking forward to hosting members of the @governors_nga & their spouses at the @WhiteHouse Governor’s Ball tomorrow night. It is an annual tradition to come together for a bipartisan gala to strengthen the friendships between states & their leaders,’ she captioned her post.