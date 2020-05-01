Memos show FBI discussed getting Michael Flynn ‘to lie, so we can prosecute or get him fired’

Unsealed FBI documents show officials discussed whether to get former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn ‘to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired’ during his controversial White house interview.

The bombshell notes reveal the bureau discussed how to approach its investigation into Flynn’s involvement with Russia and whether to confront him over intercepted conversations he had with then-Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

Agents also discussed the possibility of Flynn admitting to breaking the Logan Act and warned of the importance the White House did not think the bureau was ‘playing games’ with the investigation.

The release of the notes comes just days after President Trump retweeted a social media post claiming Flynn will be ‘completely exonerated’.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI during its investigation of ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia but has since claimed he was ‘set up and framed’ by the bureau.

Four pages of internal documents penned ahead of the January 2017 interview were released to Flynn’s lawyers last week and unsealed Wednesday by a federal judge.

The notes were handwritten by FBI’s former head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap after a meeting with then-FBI Director James Comey and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, according to Fox.

The notes reveal how top bureau officials discussed their plans for interviewing Flynn over the allegations and whether the ‘goal’ was to get him to tell the truth or catch him in a lie so he could be charged over the allegations.

‘What is our goal?’ one of the notes dated January 24 2017 – the day of the interview – read. ‘Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?’

In another note, the agents discussed the possibility of Flynn admitting to breaking the Logan Act.

‘If we get him to admit to breaking the Logan Act, give facts to DOJ and have them decide … or, if initially lies, then we present him [REDACTED] and he admits it, document for DOJ, and let them decide how to address it,’ the note read.

The Logan Act bans private citizens from engaging in unauthorized correspondence with foreign governments.

The FBI officials went on to consider whether to let Flynn know they were aware of his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the then-Russian ambassador to the US, after they had intercepted his communications.

‘We regularly show subjects evidence with the goal of getting them to admit their wrongdoing,’ the notes said.

‘I don’t see how getting someone to admit their wrongdoing is going easy on him.’

The agents did not confront him about the conversations during the interview, according to FBI official reports.

Flynn did not admit to any wrongdoing in the interview but pleaded guilty later in 2017.

The agents also spoke about the importance that the White House did not think the FBI was ‘playing games’ with the investigation, the notes reveal.

‘If we’re seen as playing games, WH will be furious,’ the notes read.

‘Protect our institution by not playing games.’

Flynn’s lawyers and supporters have claimed the documents show the former security adviser was set up by the FBI.

Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell told Fox News’ ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night the notes were ‘damning’.

‘It’s just absolutely appalling what these agents, and then special counsel operatives, did to General Flynn,’ he said.

‘It’s abuse of their authority at every turn. I interpret the notes as absolutely damning of their conduct and their plan.’

Donald Trump waded into the matter Wednesday, showing his support for his former aide by retweeting two news articles on the documents and a Twitter post by Flynn which simply showed a video of an American flag waving in the wind in a rural setting.

His eldest son Donald Trump Jr. also tweeted his support of Flynn: ‘Flynn doesn’t need to be pardoned, he did nothing wrong, he needs to be fully exonerated with all charges dropped immediately!’

On Sunday, Trump retweeted a post from Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo who claimed Flynn would be ‘completely exonerated’.

‘Breaking News: sources tell me [Flynn] will be completely exonerated this week. It was a total fraud. A Set up. More tomorrow,’ Bartiromo tweeted on Sunday.

The president also retweeted a clip of a Fox News interview with Devin Nunes, the Republican congressman from California, which claimed ‘possibly exculpatory evidence’ showing the government ‘framed’ Flynn was submitted to the court Friday.

Last month, Trump – who fired Flynn saying he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI – said he was considering a full pardon for Flynn.

‘I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!’ Trump tweeted.

Flynn is one of six Trump aides and associates charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period and provided extensive cooperation to Mueller’s team of investigators.

But Flynn now claims he did not lie and attempted to withdraw the guilty plea in January.

He alleges federal prosecutors acted in ‘bad faith’ and broke their end of the bargain when they sought prison time for him.

His attorneys are asking a federal judge to consider the new evidence as part of their request to withdraw his plea.

Flynn’s lawyers Powell and Jesse Binnall have that the new material ‘proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.’

‘The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution — knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn,’ according to his lawyers.

Flynn has also accused his former attorneys from the law firm Covington & Burling of misleading him by allowing him to plead guilty in order to cover up its own errors.

Earlier this year, Attorney General William Barr ordered an external review into Flynn’s case headed by Jeff Jensen, the US attorney in St. Louis.

Jensen is a former FBI agent with a long background in battling white-collar crime.

A Justice Department official said Jensen is working with Brandon Van Grack, a member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, to review the Flynn case.

Prosecutors had initially said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation, but the relationship with the retired Army lieutenant general grew increasingly contentious after he hired his new set of lawyers.

Following Flynn’s attempt to withdraw his plea, the Justice Department abruptly offered a more lenient sentencing recommendation.

The latest sentencing filing still seeks a sentence of up six months, but unlike before, prosecutors explicitly state that probation would be a ‘reasonable’ punishment and that they would not oppose it.

A second set of 11 pages of notes, which Flynn’s lawyers have called ‘more appalling’ and totaled 11 pages, were also released Wednesday but have not been made public.