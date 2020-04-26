Mercedes mock Ferrari star Charles Leclerc with photo of Nico Rosberg – reason revealed

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Charles Leclerc is among a number of current and former F1 drivers competing in esports while the sport is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles Leclerc has been keeping busy during lockdown, spending time live streaming and playing esports, but one moment was picked up by Mercedes with the F1 team taking to social media to poke fun at the Ferrari driver. Leclerc is already a bonafide star on the track having beaten Sebastian Vettel in the drivers’ standings in his first year at Ferrari last season.

But the young Monegasque driver has proven to be equally successful at sim racing as part of F1’s official Virtual Grand Prix series, winning two races so far. The virtual races have attracted thousands of fans with Leclerc racing against drivers such as Alex Albon, Lando Norris and George Russell among others. But as well as taking part in the virtual races, Leclerc has also been streaming a lot from the comfort of his home, interacting with fans and friends. He surprised a number of his viewers on his latest stream though when he donned a full banana costume.

It has been said Leclerc is a fan of the banana skin on Fortnite and a fan sent him the gift in the post. Clearly Leclerc felt comfortable enough to put the costume on during the stream, joking: “Oh My God! I’ve never looked so good!” And Mercedes had seemingly caught wind of Leclerc’s latest stream activities as they light-heartedly mocked the 22-year-old by posting a ‘throwback’ photo of Nico Rosberg during his time as a Mercedes driver in 2016. But Leclerc wasn’t actually in the photo, instead it was Rosberg holding a banana, referring to the costume the Ferrari driver wore on his latest stream.

Leclerc saw the funny side of the tweet as he replied with a number of laughing emojis. Speaking on why he has taken to streaming regularly, Leclerc said he’s enjoyed being able to interact with his fans and friends. “Streaming on Twitch, this was something I definitely did not expect to enjoy and I never saw myself doing that,” he said. “But actually I really enjoyed it and I think it is the closest for people that follow me that you can get of the real me.

“At the F1 track obviously it’s different, there’s a pressure and things like this, so to be yourself is a bit different. “Now on Twitch obviously, playing with the other drivers and, being friends as well, we all know each other since quite a long time with Lando [Norris], George [Russell], Alex [Albon]. “We can be ourselves and I enjoy it a lot more than I thought.” He added: “I think the sim racing is helping me to stay focused on the goal and to remember that I’m here for racing, and that I’m just yet waiting to get back in the car. “So yeah, we still have the competition in mind by doing races online and this helps us to go through these strange times.”