Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren and Williams F1 teams join fight against deadly coronavirus

Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren and Williams are lending their expertise to the battle to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

RaceFans report Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren and Williams are leading the F1 effort to help deal with the pandemic, which has already claimed more than 7000 lives worldwide. The quartet of teams have already begun researching how they can assist with the development and production of much-needed medical equipment and technology, including ventilators used to help patients most badly-affected. F1’s remaining six teams are prepared to lend their expertise where possible and will have time on their hands in the coming months with the 2020 season delayed until at least May. All 10 teams will have to suspend their F1 operations for three weeks over March and April after the annual shutdown was brought forward from August and extended from the traditional two-week break amid the pandemic.

Mercedes, Red Bull and co. have the necessary facilities and space to get involved with the efforts and will offer up use of their skill sets. The Monaco Grand Prix in May 24 has been pencilled in as the earliest possible start date for the 2020 F1 season, with the races in Holland and Spain in May set to be called off this week. The Spanish Grand Prix looks likely to follow those in Australia and China on to the pile of cancellations, while the Dutch Grand Prix might be rescheduled along with the races in Bahrain and Vietnam. The decision to bring forward the annual summer shutdown has been made to ensure racing can go on throughout the year once the season begins.