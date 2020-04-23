Mesut Ozil pay cut row shows Arsenal have a ‘snake’ dressing room leak, slams Darren Bent

Ozil was allegedly one of three Gunners stars to refuse a 12.5 per cent pay cut, but no official announcement was made by the club, leading Bent to claim a team-mate must have leaked the information

Arsenal have a ‘snake’ in the dressing room who leaked news to the press over three players – one being Mesut Ozil – who refused to accept the club’s proposal of 12.5 per cent wage cut in response to coronavirus’ financial impact.

Former Tottenham striker and Gunners fan Darrent Bent is outraged over the leaks and says if he was Ozil he would be ‘making phone calls’ to find out who the culprit is.

Daily Star Sport reported on Wednesday that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had allegedly pressured younger squad members into accepting the pay referral.

But Ozil, who is the Emirates outfit’s highest-paid star on £350,000-per-week, refused to toe the line because he wanted to see how the situation plays out in the long-term before handing over the cash.

And Bent thinks the fact that the news went public is disastrous for club moral, irrespective of his the former Real Madrid man’s choice.

“There’s obviously a snake in that dressing room, which is not good,” Bent told talkSPORT Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

“When you’re in a sporting environment with the guys in the dressing room, you’re like a small family, but at times people do cross the line.

“I’d be in there making phone calls trying to find out who it was that leaked the story, because if there’s three of us [who rejected a pay cut], I shouldn’t be the only one being named.”

Ozil has also been hammered in sections of the media, notably by Good Morning Britain presenter and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan.

“It also think it’s quite disgusting the abuse he’s getting,” Bent added.

“He hasn’t come out and said, ‘I’m not doing it’, he’s given context as to why he isn’t doing it. He just wants a bit of time and wants to know where the money is going.”

Rangers legend Ally McCoist was in agreement with Bent, labelling whoever leaked Ozil’s decision as a ‘snitch.’

“It tells you the quality of your teammate Mesut Ozil is dealing with, because he’s effectively got a snitch in his dressing room,” he told talkSPORT.

“Whatever you think of Mesut Ozil, I think it’s completely out of order that a private conversation regarding a wage reduction has been made public, and it’s been made public for a reason – to make him look bad.”