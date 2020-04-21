Mesut Ozil refuses to take pay cut as Arsenal stars agree wage decrease

The Gunners’ highest paid player is one of three stars who have refused to take the pay cut, as Arsenal become the first Premier League club to agree cuts with their squad

Mesut Ozil has refused to join the vast majority of his Arsenal team-mates in taking a 12.5 per cent pay cut amid the coronavirus crisis.

With the Premier League currently suspended as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the nation, clubs are deeply concerned over their financial situation with income dwindling.

Ozil, who is the club’s highest earner on £350,000-a-week, did intimate that he could accept a reduced pay packet in the future.

But according to the Daily Mirror, the former Real Madrid playmaker did not want to rush into a decision and would rather see how the pandemic plays out longer term.

It is believed that Ozil is one of just three players in the Arsenal first team squad not to accept the pay cut.

Arsenal were contacted for comment but refused to discuss what they regard as the players’ private business.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has insisted Premier League clubs should only ask players to defer their wages rather than reduce them.

Arsenal have offered an incentivised wage referral scheme, which would see player reimbursed fully will repay the money in full if they qualify for the Champions League either this season or the next.

Players would also receive a £100,000 bonus and will get 7.5 per cent back if they reach the Europa League, but nothing if they do not get into Europe.

Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut explained why he believes players should not accept a wage reduction until more is known regarding the financial impact of coronavirus on football.

“It is not enough for a club to present a proposal to one member of the first team squad and then ask them to go to the rest of the squad and get their consent to do it. That is not how individual contract negotiations should take place,” he said.

“A club may even ask a first team manager to negotiate with players and this may influence some, particularly younger players or those on the fringe who fear there might be personal repercussions for him if he does not agree.

“In those circumstances it could be questionable that any consent from the players would be legally binding anyway as some players are not in a position to give true consent if they are under pressure to do so.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta played a key role in negotiations with the players, his video conference call last Wednesday helping to convince the squad that the club needed financial help.

Arteta himself has also agreed to a cut and the club’s 14 strong executive committee have also agreed to take a 30 per cent reduction.

The Emirates outfit had earlier released a statement explaining that the 12.5 per cent will come into effect this month, with the contractual paperwork being completed in the coming days.